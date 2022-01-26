Raising Cane’s, which recently launched an ambitious growth plan, said it is closing its downtown Baton Rouge restaurant.
“As much as we loved serving the Downtown Baton Rouge community, we were unable to reach an agreement on the lease of our Third Street restaurant,” said Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s co-founder and chief executive officer, in a statement.
Cane’s opened the restaurant at the corner of Third and Florida streets in 2014. The restaurant temporarily closed in March 2020, when dining-in restaurants was banned as part of an effort to control the spread of the COVID pandemic. Unlike most Cane’s locations, the downtown restaurant did not have a drive-through window or walk-up service. At one point, the downtown location had been turned into a mask-making operation.
When indoor dining returned in 2020, the restaurant did not reopen and the employees were transferred to other locations. Cane’s officials said they were trying to obtain a fair rental rate for the property.
Graves noted in his statement that Cane’s is currently hiring 100 employees for its first West Baton Rouge Parish location, set to open in March in Port Allen.
Earlier this month, Cane’s opened its 600th restaurant, in Corona, California. The company said it plans to open more than 100 restaurants this year in 10 new markets, a move that will create more than 15,000 jobs. Graves has said the company plans to focus opening restaurants in high-profile tourist locations, such as Times Square, the Las Vegas Strip and Nashville’s Lower Broadway District.