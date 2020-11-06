Mooyah Burgers Fries Shakes hopes to open a second Baton Rouge location in early 2021 in the City Square shopping center at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road.
Chas and LaVondra Coleman, who have run the Siegen Lane Mooyah for just over a year, have applied for a permit to open a 2,500 square foot restaurant in the shopping center. The Colemans have not signed a lease on the property yet.
Plans are to open the restaurant in the first quarter. About 20 people will work at the restaurant.
“Over the last year, we wanted to grow based on the love the Baton Rouge community has shown Mooyah,” Chas Coleman said. “We felt confident that another location would be a good idea.”
The Colemans used a variety of methods to scout sites for the new restaurant, from talking to customers to artificial intelligence.
LaVondra Coleman said the new location will be about 300 to 400 square feet smaller than the existing restaurant. It will feature the “new modern look” Mooyah is using for all its locations. The Siegen restaurant will get a remodel at the same time.
“We’re going to take that focus and mirror it,” she said. “The look, feel and operations will be exactly the same at the two restaurants.”
The Colemans said they have an option to open a third Baton Rouge Mooyah, but it’s too soon to say where or when it will get built.
Mooyah also has restaurants in New Orleans, Metairie, Gonzales, Denham Springs, Hammond and Houma.