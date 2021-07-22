L'Auberge Baton Rouge is set to start construction this fall on a second smoking terrace, which would include table games along with more than 100 slot and video poker machines. The property is also drawing up plans for a Barstool Sportsbook.
The casino filed a permit Wednesday to remodel a 4,650-square-foot space that currently includes the casino’s poker room and the Edge bar. A new bar would be put in the place.
L’Auberge will relocate the poker room and Edge to another location in the casino, said Cheryl Duhon, the casino’s director of marketing. The square footage of the casino will not change.
The casino opened a smoking patio in March 2019, about nine months after a city-parish ordinance that banned smoking in most public places took effect. That 3,700-square-foot patio has more than 120 slot and video poker machines.
The machines in the smoking patio are three times as busy as the slots and video poker in the rest of L’Auberge, Duhon said.
That success has led L’Auberge to open a second smoking terrace. In a first for parent company Penn National Gaming, the section will include table games. The exact mix of games is still being determined, but Duhon said it will include blackjack and baccarat.
Plans are to start construction in the fall and finish by early 2022.
L’Auberge is making plans for a sportsbook, even though the casino can’t apply yet for a sports betting license, Duhon said. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board is developing the regulations for sports wagering, which will include topics such as internal controls, operating procedures and technical aspects of the mobile betting platforms.
The sports book will be toward the front of the casino and it will incorporate Barstool Sports, the popular digital media company in which Penn National owns a 36% stake. The company has Barstool sportsbooks inside casinos in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania. L’Auberge will probably open a temporary sportsbook to get in on the betting action, Duhon said.