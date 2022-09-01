Housed in the former Garden District Nursery building, Parker Barber’s aesthetic lends itself to a business embracing both the space’s history and surroundings.
White tile walls and a black tile ceiling give the Parker Barber a modern feel, while a Roaring ’20s-inspired logo, a vintage neon sign and aged-brick siding evoke popular designs of the past.
It’s a style that would work only in an area like Government Street, said the barbershop’s owner, Garrison Neill, who embraces the neighborhood’s culture and its newfound walkability.
That walkability may not have been possible had Government Street not undergone a yearslong “road diet,” completed last year. Neill said the road diet was key in why he and his siblings chose Government Street for Parker Barber and a host of other businesses, including D’s Garden Center and the incoming Barracuda Taco. They’re also looking for tenants for a pair of nearby spaces.
“I could have easily gone to Perkins Rowe and probably been as successful, but culturally, it would have been different,” Neill said. “That’s really what excites us, the culture of that neighborhood.”
By all accounts, Government Street’s “road diet” — which slimmed most of the roadway from four lanes to three — achieved its intended goals. Finally completed in 2021 after years of debate, it transformed the bloated, aging corridor into a bustling hive of business, bicycling and pedestrian activity.
The revamped roadway isn’t without flaws. More could be done for pedestrian and bicycling safety, advocates say. Some businesses in the area are hunting for more parking spaces, though walkability advocates say doing so would defeat the road diet’s intent.
But proponents say the project could serve as an example for other areas in need of pedestrian and bicycle access or business investment. Perkins Road overpass businesses area are pushing for upgrades there, and local nonprofits say Southern University, Florida Boulevard and North Boulevard should be top of mind as well.
“This can happen anywhere,” said Camille Manning-Broome, president and CEO of the Center for Planning Excellence, a Baton Rouge planning and development nonprofit. “I think that’s the beauty of thinking differently about our community and thinking differently about streets.”
The path from four lanes to three
Though the roadwork took about three years, plans for Government Street bubbled for far longer.
Mid City residents and businesses pushed for investments as far back as 2003. In 2010, the city-parish unveiled FuturEBR, a comprehensive land-use project that included, among other ideas, sweeping changes for Government Street.
In 2013, the city-parish and local nonprofits hosted a “Better Block” demonstration that temporarily turned Government Street into a walkable corridor with bike lanes, pop-up businesses and makeshift greenery.
Amid opposition from some residents and businesses over removing a traffic lane, the state and city-parish pressed ahead with the road diet, though legal and financial wrangling held it up for years. Ground finally broke in 2018 on work that eventually stretched from East Boulevard to Lobdell Avenue.
Except for a segment from North Foster Drive to Jefferson Highway, crews converted Government Street from a four-lane road to a three-lane street with one lane in each direction and a turn lane. The project also added bike lanes, medians and a roundabout at Lobdell Avenue along with updating sidewalks.
The roadway revamp made the area far more pedestrian and cyclist friendly, said Mary Ellen Slayter, a Garden District resident whose children walk and bike to school. It also made the area more attractive for Slayter to purchase the old Avo’s Food Mart on Government Street for Rep Cap, her content marketing firm.
“If that weren’t happening, I would not be buying this building, 100%,” she said.
The list of other businesses to move to Government Street is long, to say the least.
New tenants since 2017 include Elsie’s Plate and Pie, French Truck Coffee, Mid City Beer Garden, Cannatella Grocery, Hannah Q Smokehouse, Electric Depot, Soji, Tap 65, BR.cade, Gov't Taco, Cypress Coast Brewing, Rocca Pizzeria, MJ's Cafe, Lemoine's Mid City Daiquiri and JCW Creative. Cork's Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp is currently remodeling the former Captain D's building and plans to open in the fall. Earlier this year, Spoke & Hub took over the space that Bistro Byronz left behind when it moved to the former White Star Market spot. Red Six Media, a creative advertising agency, bought a building near Curbside Burgers and is aiming to move there by next year.
Mathew Laborde, president and CEO of Elifin Realty, said that ever since the road diet project was announced, demand shot through the roof, driven in part by better walkability and aesthetics.
Laborde added that property values have increased “very substantially post-road diet.”
“You’ve got a vibrancy and a sense of activity,” he said.
What still needs work
The picture isn’t perfect along Government Street. Business owners said parking is a continued challenge.
Neill has been searching for more parking beyond the handful of spots next to Parker Barber. He has a deal in place for customers to use spots at Boudreaux’s across the street, but he said not every business will have that kind of access.
Neill, who praised the city-parish’s planners, called for public parking spaces and bemoaned a lack of on-street parking, a key feature of Magazine Street in New Orleans, the intended model for Government Street’s transformation.
“I just think there’s an unanswered question about what does a business that wants to come there do about parking,” he said.
Despite all the improvements, more could have been done for cyclists, said Mark Martin, a Baton Rouge bicycling safety advocate.
For example, the bike lanes on Government Street should be protected with some kind of barrier. However, “it’s just a line of paint,” Martin said.
“But I know a number of people who do ride it, and they find it to be better than it was before,” said Martin, who consulted with the project’s planners. “Certainly, it’s better than having no lane at all.”
Manning-Broome, the CPEX leader, called the project a “great success” in terms of calming traffic, encouraging biking and walking, and attracting new businesses. However, she said more could be done to fine-tune the roadway.
She’d like to see designated spots for buses to pull out of traffic and pick up passengers, as well as more trees to provide shade and a lower speed limit.
Manning-Broome also said adding parking would be counterintuitive to the road diet’s intended objective.
“We need to build out the surrounding infrastructure and continue to improve the current infrastructure with pedestrian, bike-ped transit in mind,” she said. “We don’t want big parking lots on Government Street. That would defeat what the community is wanting to do.”
The road ahead
Though Government Street’s road diet was completed just last year, conversations have long been in the works for similar projects elsewhere in the city. Perhaps the next project on the list is the Perkins Road overpass, another eclectic neighborhood in Baton Rouge.
CPEX held a Better Block demonstration there in 2016. Area business owners have already hired an architecture firm to draw up renderings for what walkways and bike paths would look like. As the state expands Interstate 10, DOTD’s plans for the area call for greenways and walking trails.
The complicating factor appears to be money. City-parish officials, though they’ve voiced support for the overpass project, haven’t quite committed to funding it just yet.
Jenni Peters, owner of Varsity Sports on Perkins Road, said she has applied for funds through the city’s MovEBR program. She also said business owners have met with state officials to figure out who will mitigate parking issues once the I-10 expansion begins.
“Every stone that was there to be turned, we’ve gone after,” she said.
Ashley Orphe, interim executive director of the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance, pointed to the need for pedestrian-related improvements on North Boulevard and Florida Boulevard, particularly with Baton Rouge General Medical Center’s Mid City campus serving as an anchor.
“Anytime we look at Government Street, we want to then look at North Boulevard and then Florida Boulevard because of how they are accessible and whether they provide access to the community,” Orphe said.
Manning-Broome noted that Southern University’s latest master plan calls for better walkability and increasing the campus’s connectivity to the nearby Scotlandville neighborhood to make it more attractive for housing and mixed-use development. She added that improvements to the Plank Road corridor will be “critical to the future of north Baton Rouge.”
“We’re just getting started, I hope,” she said.