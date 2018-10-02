The owners of Kidz Karousel Child Development Centers have struck a deal to put an early childhood development center in the Rouzan traditional neighborhood development, under construction on Perkins Road.
Kidz Karousel will take up about an acre in a six-acre tract within Rouzan, said Charles Landry, one of the developers of the community. While the exact location hasn’t been finalized yet, Landry said it will front Perkins, between the intersections with Moss Side Lane and Pollard Parkway.
The 13,000-square-foot child care center is expected to open by fall 2019. The center will provide full-time child care services and educational program for 175 children between ages 6 weeks to 5 years. Before-school and after-care services will be offered to boys and girls from ages 6 to 12.
“This is a huge amenity for the entire Southside community,” Landry said, and it fits in with the goal of offering services that bring families from the surrounding area into Rouzan.
Rouzan also will feature a Sprouts Farmers Market, currently under construction and set to open in the spring, and a branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish library.
Kidz Karousel, which is owned by Tessa and Derrick Holloway, has four locations in south Louisiana: the Americana development in Zachary; off Airline Highway in Prairieville; in Mandeville; and Lake Charles.