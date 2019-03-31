Process Technology career fair scheduled
A Process Technology Career Fair is being held from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 2 in the Technical Training Center at River Parishes Community College’s campus off Interstate 10 at 925 W. Edenborne Parkway in Gonzales.
More than a dozen companies seeking operators in process technology, or PTEC, will be available to job seekers and students at the event sponsored by Louisiana Job Connection in partnership with the community college. Employers will be interested in workers at all experience levels in process technology, instrumentation, maintenance and electrical positions.
“The demand is significant,” said Paul Helton, executive director of Louisiana Economic Development's FastStart workforce training program.
With more than 5,000 PTEC professionals, Louisiana leads the nation in the number of chemical plant and system operators, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and New Orleans metro areas also represent three of the top four job markets in the U.S. for these positions, with an annual mean wage of more than $67,000.
Featured PTEC jobs and posting of résumés are at louisianajobconnection.com/PTEC. Extra copies of résumés should be taken to the PTEC Career Fair.
Registration for the job fair is at www.eventbrite.com/e/process-technology-career-fair-tickets-57523489305.
Contract procurement conference planned
Southern University Ag Center’s 15th annual "Connecting Businesses with Contracts" procurement conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 16 at the university's Felton G. Clark Activity Center in Baton Rouge.
The free conference provides a venue for potential and existing business owners, contractors, nonprofits, small towns and municipalities to learn about resources available through federal, state and local government agencies and prime companies.
Topics include marketing a business to the federal government; how to get on a Government Services Administration federal supply schedule; how to get a loan, financing options or capital access and international trade/export financing; and an update on tax laws and insurance requirements. A procurement panel will include representatives of federal agencies and prime contractors discussing doing business with their respective agencies and companies.
Co-sponsors for the conference include the U.S. Small Business Administration, Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University, Louisiana Economic Development and the Louisiana Procurement Technical Assistance Center.
Online registration for the conference is at eventbrite.com.
Career fair planned for IBM at BRCC
A career fair supported by the state's FastStart workforce development program will be held April 6 to help IBM fill more than 50 positions at its Client Innovation Center in downtown Baton Rouge.
The 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. career fair will take place at Baton Rouge Community College’s Bienvenue Student Center, at 201 Community College Drive.
Interviews will take place on-site, and participants are asked to dress professionally and bring their résumés. Available jobs are listed at IBMLouisiana.com/jobs. Candidates can register for the career fair and also upload résumés at the website.
Leadership program accepting applicants
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is accepting applications until 5 p.m. May 31 for the 2020 class of its Leadership Baton Rouge program.
Nominees are accepted from public and private agencies, corporations, civic and other organizations, and individual nominators. Candidates are selected by a committee of Leadership alumni based on demonstrated leadership ability through career or community achievements, concern for the future of the Baton Rouge area and commitment to the program.
Program curriculum trains high achievers for positions of voluntary responsibility in the community, provides developing leaders with practical information concerning community issues and assets, establishes a communication network among the existing and emerging leaders of the community and challenges participants to increase their involvement in community affairs.
The program starts with an announcement breakfast Aug. 1, followed by an opening retreat Aug. 22-23, then monthly sessions that wrap up with a closing retreat in 2020 from April 30 to May 1, followed by a June 2 graduation dinner.
Monthly session topics cover leadership styles and diversity, K-12 education, higher education, city and state government, arts and culture, law enforcement and criminal justice, health care and social concerns, and economic development. In addition, class members must also visit at least one nonprofit agency, attend a Metro Council or other nearby parish governing body meeting and attend a School Board meeting.
Information and applications are at brac.org/leadership.
Regymen Fitness opens studio in Prairieville
Baton Rouge-based Regymen Fitness has opened a studio at 38538 Duplessis Road in Prairieville.
Regymen is a high-energy, boutique fitness studio with three platforms: burn, focusing on cardio and weights; box, focusing on power punching and core work; and build, focusing on compound movements and explosive cardio. Classes track heart rate and use analytics to help members set goals while giving them real-time access to the progress of their workout.
Regymen was created by Edward Navan, Troy Archer and Donnie Jarreau in 2017 and launched franchising opportunities in 2018. The first Baton Rouge location opened in March 2018, with company locations also at University, Drusilla and Bluebonnet. The brand has franchise and company units in Florida, Louisiana and Texas. Regymen also has a dedicated licensing program with the YMCA and has three units in Virginia.
"Our goal is to open an additional seven to nine fitness studios this year and sell 30 franchises in 2019,” Jarreau said.
Workforce Leadership Academy starts class
The New Orleans Business Alliance introduced its inaugural class for a new program designed to improve local workforce development efforts and create innovative solutions to the challenges faced by workers and businesses.
The program is designed for leaders already in the workforce development field, who join the New Orleans Workforce Leadership Academy. The 12-month fellowship, developed through a partnership with the Aspen Institute Economic Opportunities Program, includes a series of retreats and workshops that expose participants to new tools and strategies to strengthen the local network of workforce leaders.
The inaugural class represents a range of nonprofit organizations, business associations, community colleges and universities, union-based training efforts and public agencies.
Class members are Benjamin Armstrong, NextOp Inc.; Maurice Baird, New Orleans Mayor’s Office of Workforce Development; Amy Barad, The Cowen Institute; Shantay Bolton, Tulane University; Sherdren Burnside, Compassion Outreach of America; Mai Dang, Urban Strategies Inc.; Alvin David, Baptist Community Industries; Paul Helton, Louisiana Economic Development; Jonathan Johnson, Rooted School; Cathy Juarez Alfonso, Port of New Orleans; Cherie LaCour-Duckworth, Urban League of Louisiana; Kathy Litchfield, Cafe Reconcile; Tiffany Netters, 504HealthNet; Hope Owens, LCMC Health; Andreas Pashos, Nunez Community College; Monique Pilie, Louisiana Green Corps; Jen Roberts, New Orleans Early Education Network; Bonita Robertson, Greater New Orleans Foundation; Amanda Rosenzweig, Delgado Community College; Omar Stanton, New Orleans Business Alliance; Deb Vivien, City of New Orleans; and Christopher Wyre, Operation Spark.
“Talent is the competitive arena for cities nationally. By working with the Aspen Institute, we connect our workforce leaders to national best practices that will ultimately lead to increased economic security for all New Orleanians,” said Quentin L. Messer Jr., president & CEO of the New Orleans Business Alliance.
The New Orleans Academy is the first in the city and one of four to be launched this year through the support of JPMorgan Chase, The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and the New Orleans Business Alliance. The Academy is the latest in a series that has been hosted in communities across the United States and Canada.
The Academy culminates with a capstone project presentation event in December.
St. Tammany women's group plans retreat
Professional Women of St. Tammany its annual Phenomenal Woman Retreat from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 11 in the Old Rail Malt Room, upstairs at 639 Girod St., in Mandeville.
A cocktail reception will be from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Speakers include Ashley Rodrigue, former WWL-TV north shore bureau chief and public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal’s Office; Dawn Forshag-Cazedessus, executive level coach; Joy Scott, author of “Joseph’s Joy — Living with Unstoppable Hope;” and Michele Thomson, dream manager coach.
The cost is $75 for members; $85, nonmembers; and $50, students.
Pre-registration is required at www.pwst.rocks or email Sharon Bilbe at mrsbilbe@gmail.com or Paige Henderson at paige@paigehendersonstudio.com.