The next round of bids for oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico will largely be limited to the Gulf’s western and central regions, and as far as 200 miles from the Louisiana coast, according to details published Thursday by the Biden administration.
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which oversees the nation’s offshore leasing program, has issued a proposed notice of sale, which lays out specifics for the federal auction. Lease sales allow companies to bid for space in federal waters and on public lands to explore for oil and gas.
The next Gulf lease sale will take place March 29. Bids are due from companies a day earlier.
Amid legal battles over oil and gas lease sales, the Inflation Reduction Act forced the Biden administration to hold separate lease sales by March and September of next year. The lease sales had previously been canceled as lease-related lawsuits wound through federal courts.
Earlier this month, BOEM released an environmental impact statement outlining several possibilities for the lease sales. The proposed notice of sale appears to take a route that would open up most of the available spaces in the western and central Gulf sections that either aren’t leased yet or are protected by federal law, according to a map of the proposed area. In line with past practice, areas of the Gulf near the Florida coast are largely off limits.
The proposed notice of sale only outlines the blocks that are up for bids. However, BOEM’s impact statement said such a plan could free as much as 84 million acres for future exploration.
Governors from Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas will be allowed to submit comments on the proposed lease sale. After that, BOEM will publish a final notice 30 days before the sale.
Though the Inflation Reduction Act requires two lease sales next year, the Biden administration has yet to issue an updated five-year leasing program after a public comment period on the proposed schedule ended earlier this month. Once the next draft is issued, Congress and President Joe Biden have 60 days to review it.
The Biden administration has proposed anywhere from no lease sales up to 11. Fossil fuel advocates have clamored for expediting the lease sale process, while environmental justice groups have decried the possibility of any sales at all.