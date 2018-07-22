General contractors course scheduled
The Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute is offering a 10-week general contractors course Sept. 11 to Nov. 15 to help strengthen the state's construction industry.
Louisiana Economic Development; the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors; and Louisiana Community and Technical College System developed the program.
Area LCTCS campuses holding sessions are River Parishes Community College, Gonzales; Delgado Community College, New Orleans City Park; Fletcher Technical Community College, Schriever; SOWELA Technical Community College, Lake Charles; South Louisiana Community College, Lafayette; Baton Rouge Community College; and Nunez Community College, Chalmette.
The course will feature two-hour sessions twice a week from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Topics will include blueprint reading; building calculations; site work, demolition and construction; foundations, formwork and retaining walls; finishes; roof structures; structural loads; steel construction; related trades; special construction and equipment; and safety codes.
"This new offering illustrates our commitment to strengthening a construction industry that’s vital to Louisiana’s economic growth,” said LED Secretary Don Pierson.
Enrollment is underway and available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a $350 fee for the seminar and materials. Apply at www.OpportunityLouisiana.com/LCAI-GC and click the “Apply Now” link for registration at multiple LCTCS campus sites.
Veterans business conference planned
The sixth annual Louisiana Small Business Veterans’ Conference is being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27 in the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University, 616 Harding Blvd., in Baton Rouge.
The “Bootstraps to Briefcases” conference is being hosted by the Louisiana District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern.
Every year, the federal government awards more than $500 billion in contracts, with a significant share allotted to small businesses. Federal agencies are required to award a certain percentage of these contracts to veteran-owned small businesses.
Conference topics include training and assistance; information on financial assistance available to veterans; and growth strategies.
Registration is at www2.lsbdc.org/events.aspx. Registration on the day of the event is 8:30 a.m.
BRCC, SLT launch Oracle training program
Baton Rouge Community College has partnered with SLT Technology in Baton Rouge to launch a program for authorized Oracle training and certifications to help meet the demand for information technology professionals, including working with veterans who may not have a college degree or who are working toward one.
SLT will sponsor the curriculum and course content, and the college will administer classes online.
"We are proud to partner with SLT Technology to reduce labor market gaps by developing a solid pipeline of tech talent trained on the latest Oracle technologies," said BRCC Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib.
"Oracle is recognized worldwide and to be a part of the Oracle University system is a true honor," said Calvin Mills Jr., chief executive officer and president of SLT Technology.
The partnership is designed to help graduates with the training, practice and certification needed for IT career fields, including Big Data, Java, Oracle Database and others.
FranU starts doctor of physical therapy
The Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education has granted candidacy for accreditation to the new doctor of physical therapy program at Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University.
Registration is underway for first 10-week course starting in mid-September.
FranU said it will be participating in the Physical Therapist Centralized Application Service, making its program accessible to more than 20,000 applicants nationwide and joining over 200 other physical therapist education programs participating in an application service.
FranU officials said research demonstrated a shortage of physical therapists exists in the state and will continue over the next 10 years, the result of an aging population.
LSU AgCenter plans soil, crop workshop
The LSU AgCenter has scheduled a free soil health and cover crop workshop for July 26 in conjunction with a sugar-cane field day for Iberia, St. Mary and Vermilion parishes.
The field day and workshop will begin with registration at 7:15 a.m. at the West St. Mary Civic Center at 1472 La. 318 in Jeanerette, and include an indoor program, local field tours, lunch and additional presentations. Topics will address soil testing and interpretation; soil fertility and health; cover crops for sugar cane; residue management; eight-row planting; and other production issues.
The workshop is sponsored by the LSU AgCenter, the Louisiana Master Farmer Program and Natural Resources Conservation Service. Participants will receive credit for Phase 2 of the Louisiana Master Farmer Program as well as continuing education credits for certified Master Farmers. Certified crop advisers who attend also will receive continuing education credits.
More information is available from Blair Hebert at (337) 369-4441 or Donna Morgan at (318) 613-9278.
Federal business workshop scheduled
A free step-by-step seminar on doing business with the federal government will be held 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 31 in the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker.
The course details how a company can become a General Services Administration Schedule Contractor. Topics will include procedures, tips and guidance for obtaining a GSA Schedule. The course is presented in two parts. The first deals with market research and finding a niche that would help a company find business as a GSA contractor. The second goes into the details of submitting a solicitation offer and working through the contracting process. The seminar includes a question-and-answer session and one-on-one counseling.
GSA establishes long-term governmentwide contracts with commercial firms to provide access to over 11 million commercial products and services that can be ordered directly from GSA Schedule contractors or through the GSA Advantage online shopping and ordering system.
Preregistration is requested at lsbdc.slu@lsbdc.org. Seating is limited.
U-Haul of La. signs neighborhood dealer
U-Haul Company of Louisiana has signed the Kadash Network at 1206 Florida St. in Baton Rouge as a neighborhood dealer.
Services will include U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes. Kadash Network owner is Angela Gooden.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The phone is (225) 341-5400.
Financial basics workshop planned
A financial basics workshop is being held by the Baton Rouge SCORE chapter from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 24 in the LSU Emerging Technology building at 340 E. Parker Blvd.
The session is the fourth in a "simple steps" series to doing business and deals with preparing and managing a startup budget, balance sheet, profit and loss statement, cash flow statement, break even analysis and KPI.
Registration is at www.batonrougeareascore.org.
Ochsner opens dual health, therapy clinic
Ochsner Health System has opened a combined specialty health center and therapy and wellness clinic at 5300 Tchoupitoulas St. in Uptown New Orleans.
The 13,000-square-foot location was a former Walgreens in the Riverside Market shopping center.
Specialties offered on-site by Ochsner Health Center – Tchoupitoulas include primary care and podiatry for patients. Onsite laboratory services and imaging also are available.
Ochsner Therapy & Wellness – Tchoupitoulas provides physical therapy and orthopedic care for various conditions, including back and neck pain, joint injuries, repetitive stress injuries and plantar fasciitis. Treatment plans could include manual therapy, muscle relaxation, pain reduction techniques and dry needling, among other remedies.
Hours for the health center are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The therapy center is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. The phone for both is (504) 332-2452.