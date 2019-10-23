Local leaders are confident that a new multimillion-dollar bariatric surgery program spearheaded by the LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center will not just help curb obesity rates in Louisiana but continue to attract patients from across the state and potentially the country to participate in clinical trials and boost the local economy.
The new bariatric surgery program is a partnership between Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and LSU Health New Orleans that's backed by state economic development funding.
Pennington Biomedical Research Center recruited Dr. Phil Schauer, the former director of the Cleveland Clinic Bariatric and Metabolic Institute, to lead the effort. Schauer is the president of the American Society for Bariatric Surgery and has performed more than 8,000 operations for severe obesity. The researcher is also leading a trial that looks to reverse type 2 diabetes using bariatric surgery. He will begin work on Nov. 1.
The new program is expected to generated more than $20 million in obesity research funding, which includes National Institutes of Health grants, but LSU economists predicted that the overall economic impact in four years would be $100 million.
The program is expected to create 55 new jobs with average annual salary of $125,000 per year. The state is chipping in a grant of $600,000 for marketing efforts in addition to a $1.8 million grant for recruitment and program costs and a $3.5 million grant for renovations of the new centers. Pennington Biomedical Research Center will also invest $2.5 million to support the program.
Plans include a new outpatient center on Pennington Biomedical’s campus next year in addition to an inpatient center at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Organizers are looking to recruit more specialists with expertise in obesity treatment as part of the program. Medical students at LSU Health New Orleans would be exposed to bariatric surgeries performed at Our Lady of the Lake as part of the program.
Schauer called the opportunity a dream job. The researcher visited Pennington Biomedical Research Center more than two decades ago for an educational program and was impressed by the sprawling campus and research efforts. The goal is to blend academic research and clinical trials in the new program.
"The scientists can come up with new ideas and they can actually be implemented here on campus," Schauer said. "Our vision is to build a diabetes and obesity treatment center that includes all the cutting-edge technologies."
“It’s a program that will make Baton Rouge a destination of choice for patients with the most difficult cases from across the globe,” said John Kirwan, executive director for the Pennington Biomedical Research Center. "This is truly a transformative moment for science and health in Baton Rouge."
Kirwan is also a former researcher at the Cleveland Clinic and collaborated with Schauer for years.