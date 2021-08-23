It's been five years since rainstorms pounded the Baton Rouge area, generating massive flooding that upended the lives of thousands of homeowners.
The sight of gutted houses and water-damaged piles of belongings that followed the mid-August 2016 flood — particularly in areas that had never flooded — served as a wake-up call for those who didn't have flood insurance, driving the number of federal flood policies significantly higher into 2018.
Since then, coverage has fluctuated among Baton Rouge area parishes. East Baton Rouge Parish is at its highest mark since the 2016 flood, but the percentage of homeowners with flood insurance has dipped in both Ascension and Livingston parishes after peaking in 2018. Lack of insurance coverage was likely because residents didn't realize their home was at risk.
"There's plenty of people out there who had no idea they had a chance to flood," said Ross Shales, who works for Expert Insurance Services in Metairie and has nearly three decades of insurance experience.
Shales said homeowners eventually dropping flood policies is a fairly normal response. "We had a lot of that after Katrina," he said.
Michel Léonard, vice president and senior economist for the Insurance Information Institute, said companies try to remind people that flooding is becoming more severe and more frequent. But customers still decided to cut back on coverage. "The thinking is that I need to pay for my car insurance and I need to pay for my house insurance, but I don't have to buy flood. It's not a negligible amount, especially in the last 12 months," he said. "A rational person may make a decision to cut it."
As 2016 shows, coverage can be vitally important. Across the state, the National Flood Insurance Program doled out about $2.4 billion to policyholders with more than 29,500 claims after the storms. The average claim was $87,426. Many more homeowners without flood coverage were at the mercy of federal relief being approved.
The biggest surprises came to homeowners who live in low-risk areas, where mortgage lenders don't require flood insurance as part of their monthly loan payments. Flood insurance is typically purchased separately through the National Flood Insurance Program.
Roughly 19% of properties in East Baton Rouge Parish are considered at risk of flooding, according to data analysis firm FloodFactor.com.
More than half of the homes and businesses damaged in Louisiana during the August 2016 flood sat in low- to moderate-risk flood zones. That meant properties in those areas had at least a one in four chance of flooding over a 30-year period.
When the August 2016 flood hit, 13.3% of residential properties in East Baton Rouge Parish were covered by National Flood Insurance Program flood policies. Then federal flood coverage trended upward until 2018 when it peaked at 22.7% coverage, according to records from the Louisiana Department of Insurance.
As of May, that figure has trended back up to 23.3% flood insurance coverage, the highest in the five years since the flood. In East Baton Rouge Parish, there were 45,831 federal flood program policies as of May, the most recent data available, compared to 196,145 residential housing units. In Baton Rouge, especially before 2016, there wasn't much demand for flood insurance likely because it was not required.
"The flood coverage was really thin up there ... people didn't think they needed to get the coverage," Shales said. In more recent years demand is "up a little bit" for flood insurance but retention is stronger, he said.
The retention in the area's other two most populous parishes hasn't held up as well compared to their 2018 peaks.
In Livingston Parish, 23.1% of residential properties had federal flood insurance in August 2016, peaking at 39.4% in 2018 and falling back to 32.7% in May, at 19,222 flood insurance policies.
In Ascension Parish, 24.5% of residential properties had flood insurance in August 2016. That number peaked at 37.2% in 2018 and fell to 32.5% as of May, at 16,091 federal flood policies.
Having a federal flood insurance policy is much less common in the remaining six parishes across the Baton Rouge metro area, most of which peaked in 2018, with some creeping up again so far this year. In May, West Baton Rouge had 1,617 policies, or 13.8% coverage; Iberville 1,484, 10.9%; Pointe Coupee 1,480, 12.6%; East Feliciana 220, 2.5%; West Feliciana 174, 3.1%; and St. Helena 110, 2%.
Nationwide, 2% of homes participate in the federal flood insurance program, but in high-risk zones, such as areas of coastal Louisiana prone to tropical storms, market penetration could be upward of 60%, according to Insurance Information Institute data.
In flood zones "often impacted," the insurance adoption rate nationally is usually 5% which means there's a big gap between those with enough insurance and those without it.
"Which means that there's never enough," said Léonard, of the Insurance Information Institute. "The reality in extreme weather events, not just flood, is that they are increasing and accelerating. The flood maps try to keep up with this but there are many considerations …. It goes both ways. Sometimes flood maps may require it, but it's being very prudent. There's always a gray zone."
Texas, Louisiana and Florida get about 60% of the flood impact nationwide, Leonard said. Older homes, which tend to be in communities where people of color live, tend to be more at risk but are also more likely to be underinsured, he said.
It's unclear whether the small uptick of federal flood insurance policies this year might continue. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which oversees the federal flood insurance program, is recalibrating its underwriting methodology to be closer to the true market risk of flood. That means some homeowners could see a discount, no change or various increases in their next bill by April 2022.
Nationwide, the average annual flood premium was $700 in 2019. Preferred policies are when flood insurance is not required by the mortgage lender. It can be difficult when payments aren't offered monthly but rather in a lump sum each year.
"I am a little concerned if you're going to see some increases on preferred policies that could run off business, especially since you can't escrow," Shales said. "Even if it's somewhere between $550 to $750, people don't want to pay the full amount even if they are a fairly well-to-do family, but if it's buried in your monthly payments, they do."
Click on the map below to see the market penetration for FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program across Louisiana as of May 2021.