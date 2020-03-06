The Louisiana Farm Bureau has purchased a 7.8-acre tract of undeveloped land near Towne Center at Cedar Lodge for $8.8 million and may move its offices there.
Louisiana Farm Bureau Enterprises and Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. split the purchase of the land, according to documents filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Creekstone Cedar Lodge II LLC of Baton Rouge, a company headed up by Phil Witter, who owned the land Towne Center was built on.
Ryan Greene of NAI/Latter & Blum represented Louisiana Farm Bureau in the deal. George Kurz of Kurz & Hebert represented Witter.
The land is at the intersection of Corporate Boulevard and Commerce Circle.
The Farm Bureau is considering moving its operations to the site, but nothing has been finalized, said Avery Davidson, a spokesman for the organization. "The board has taken a few steps in that direction," he said. It would be a minimum of two years before construction of a new office building on the site would be completed, Davidson said.
The organization currently has offices at 9516 Airline Highway, between Goodwood Boulevard and Interstate 12. The 73,000-square-foot building sits on a 5-acre lot. About 200 people work there for Farm Bureau Insurance, and 46 are working for the Farm Bureau Federation.
“Louisiana Farm Bureau will celebrate its centennial in just two short years,” Davidson said. “This purchase of land on Corporate Boulevard is an investment in the next hundred years.”
Greene and Jordan Sutton, also of NAI/Latter & Blum, is listing the current Farm Bureau building for sale with an asking price of just under $6.2 million.
The Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization, with just under 137,000 members, representing farmers, ranchers and rural residents. The federation also offers a full line of insurance services to members.