Free People, a retailer that specializes in women’s clothing inspired by vintage fashions of the 1960s and 1970s, is set to open its first Baton Rouge store in Perkins Rowe.
The nearly 3,000-square-foot store will open July 30 in a previously empty space next to Frock Candy and across from Bin 77, said Chelsea Thibodeaux, a spokeswoman for Perkins Rowe.
There are about 170 Free People stores in the U.S. and Canada, including locations at 2001 Magazine St. in New Orleans and in the Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie.
The store sells jeans, knit tops, dresses, accessories, beauty and wellness products. Free People is part of Urban Outfitters Inc. along with Anthropologie, both of which have stores in Perkins Rowe.