Baton Rouge-based Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar said it has opened five new restaurants across three states during the first half of 2019 and on track to open eight more by the end of the year.
The sports bar chain currently has 29 locations in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and North Carolina. It entered both Florida and North Carolina this year, when Walk-On's opened restaurants in Wesley Chapel, near Tampa, and Fayetteville. The other restaurants to open in 2019 were in Arlington, Edinburg and Irving, Texas. Plans are to open 20 restaurants in 2020.
The privately held company said it is on pace to beat the 56.6% annual revenue growth it posted in 2018. Brandon Landry, who co-founded the chain in 2003, said the average Walk-On's has annual sales of more than $5 million.