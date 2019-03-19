Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries, a North Carolina-based chain of 1950s-style diners, will open its first Louisiana location Monday in Baton Rouge.
The 2,400-square-foot restaurant is at 411 Ben Hur Road, said Jason Hall, the master franchisee for Hwy 55 in Louisiana and Arkansas. Hall has five other restaurants in South Carolina and Arkansas.
Hwy 55, which has 137 restaurants across the U.S., specializes in fresh, never-frozen hamburgers, sandwiches, milkshakes and frozen custard. Hall said the fresh meat, along with customer service, is what sets Hwy 55 apart from other quick service restaurants. On rainy days, Hwy 55 employees will stand out with umbrellas to provide shelter for customers heading to the restaurant.
Between 25 and 30 people will work at Hwy 55. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The drive-through window may have extended hours.
Hall has said he wants to open 50 Hwy 55 locations across Louisiana over the next 10 years. He said someone approached him about building three more locations in Baton Rouge. “But we want to make sure that they’re run right,” he said. “We want to make sure that this location gets off the ground right.”