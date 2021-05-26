A Baton Rouge-based company has been awarded a $19.7 million contract from the Air Force to create a 5G testing lab.
Stephenson Stellar Corp. was awarded the contract to design, create and operate a fully-functional 5G Independent Testing Laboratory. The work will be done in Baton Rouge and the contract will be completed in May 2024.
Stephenson Stellar is a non-profit corporation, established by Emmet and Toni Stephenson. The Stephensons were two LSU graduates whose multi-million dollar donations led to the formation of the Stephenson Disaster Management Institute and the establishment of a degree in entrepreneurship.
5G is the latest cellular network, which is faster than the current 4G network.