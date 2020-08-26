Construction has started on Morningside at Juban Lakes, a 120-unit apartment complex aimed at adults 55 and up.
CST Land Developers is developing the $20 million complex at the corner of Buddy Ellis Road and Village Lane. It’s near three other apartment complexes CST has developed since it acquired the 70 acre site in 2006: The Palms at Juban Lakes, The Crossing Apartments and The Village at Juban Lakes.
Tom Delahaye, CST managing partner, said Morningside is being built to address the need for quality apartments at affordable prices for retirees and people close to retirement. A one bedroom apartment will rent for $770 a month, while a two-bedroom will cost $819.
Amenities will include a fitness center, an arts and crafts room, a dog park, pool, clubhouse and entertainment room.
The complex is being built with the help of a $6 million Community Development Block Grant from the Louisiana Housing Corporation
Morningside is set to open in fall 2021, with leasing starting in April.
Block Companies of Baton Rouge is the contractor. Lance Malley of The Architectural Studio is the architect.