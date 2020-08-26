Construction has started on Morningside at Juban Lakes, a 120-unit apartment complex aimed at adults 55 and up.

CST Land Developers is developing the $20 million complex at the corner of Buddy Ellis Road and Village Lane. It’s near three other apartment complexes CST has developed since it acquired the 70 acre site in 2006: The Palms at Juban Lakes, The Crossing Apartments and The Village at Juban Lakes.