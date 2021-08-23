The Navy has added $8.4 million to a contract it has with Bascom Hunter Technologies to reduce disruptions in wireless communications networks.

This brings the value of the contract to $13.2 million. The Navy awarded a $4 million contract to Bascom Hunter in May 2019. The new deal is expected to be finished in August 2023.

Andrew McCandless, who co-founded Bascom Hunter, said the contract calls on the company to evaluate other approaches and technologies.

“It’s a good indication of the work we’re doing,” McCandless said. “We’re happy to have this contract.”

Most of the work will be done in Baton Rouge, but some of the tasks will be handled by subcontractors in Atlanta, he said. Bascom Hunter has 35 employees and the deal will allow the company to expand its local presence.

The company moved into a new headquarters on Picardy Avenue in November, after spending seven years in the Louisiana Technology Park in Florida Boulevard.