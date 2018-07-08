BATON ROUGE AREA
Mesh won five Telly Awards for its tourism work with Visit Baton Rouge in an international competition that honors excellence in video and television across all screens. The company received a gold for a 30-second "Visit Baton Rouge - Company’s Coming" spot in travel/tourism; two silvers for "Baton Rouge - Food City" individual documentary and "Food City" 30-second spot in travel/tourism; and two bronze for "Company’s Coming" and "Food City," both in travel/tourism.
Erin Kilpatrick, of EY LLP in New Orleans who earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and Master of Accountancy from the LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business, was recently announced as one of the American Institute of CPAs 2017 Elijah Watt Sells Award winners.
The Baton Rouge native and 2012 graduate of the University Laboratory School, is the only person from Louisiana to earn the award in 2017. The 2017 award was bestowed upon CPA candidates who obtained a cumulative average score above 95.50 across all four sections of the CPA Examination, passed all four sections of the exam on their first attempt and completed testing in 2017. A total of 95,858 individuals sat for the exam in 2017, with 58 candidates meeting the criteria to receive the Elijah Watt Sells Award.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Bollinger Shipyards was presented the 2017 Award for Excellence in Safety for the 13th consecutive year by the Shipbuilders Council of America.
The award recognized companies for enhancement of operations and promotion of safety and accident prevention.
The ALS Center at Ochsner has been recognized by the ALS Association and its Louisiana Mississippi Chapter as an ALS Certified Treatment Center of Excellence.
The designation is awarded to hospitals that meet national standards of care in the management of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, which are based on the American Academy of Neurology Practice Parameters, participate in ALS-related research and successfully complete a comprehensive site review.
AROUND LOUISIANA
The Louisiana Bar Foundation, which helps fund civil legal aid and promotes access to equal justice, has named as Fellows from the area Trippe Hawthorne, an attorney at Kean Miller LLP, Melissa Lonegrass, professor at the LSU Law Center, Matthew R. Richards, an attorney with Johnson Rahman & Thomas/LWCC, Stephen P. Strohschein, an attorney with McGlinchey Stafford PLLC, all in Baton Rouge; Laura Tuggle, executive director of Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Corp. in New Orleans; and Marla Mitchell, an attorney with Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson LLP in Thibodaux.
The Southern University Land-Grant Campus’ Regional Small Farmer Agricultural Leadership Institute graduated seven small farmers from Louisiana among 23 from 11 states who participated in the one-year course designed to guide small, limited-resource and minority farmers through the process of becoming more competitive agricultural entrepreneurs. The graduates are Kim Butler, Jeremy Hendrix and Albert White, all of Baton Rouge; Nicolette Gordon, of Greensburg; Kimberly Aultman, of Slidell; Patrick Richardson, of Folsom; and Michelle Farris, of Ventress.