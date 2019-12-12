Baton Rouge-based tech startup Providence Photonics has raised $2 million from a Washington D.C. defense industry business to further develop infrared technology for detecting methane leaks.
With its minority equity stake investment, FLIR Systems will have access to some of Providence's intellectual property. FLIR, a publicly traded stock company, disclosed to investors recently that it made a strategic investment in Providence Photonics.
With dual headquarters in Oregon and Washington D.C., FLIR calls itself a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of thermal imaging infrared cameras.
Providence Photonics, which was incorporated in 2012, already has created several products that use FLIR cameras. Providence built software that is able to monitor industrial flares, detect gas or chemical leaks, and includes an autonomous leak detection technology in partnership with ExxonMobil, according to its website. The system, known as IntelliRed, can autonomously detect benzene, butane, ethane and methanol, among other hydrocarbon gases.
Methane leaks are a big issue in the petrochemical industry because they can be difficult to find and then quantify without flying over huge swaths of land with miles and miles of pipeline looking for problems. Often drones are used in monitoring for leaks at plants and across pipelines, typically an arduous task.
Providence expects to grow several product lines and enhance its portfolio as a result of the FLIR investment.
Until now, Providence Photonics has been self-funded and also relied on two federally funded Small Business Innovation Research grants in 2013 and 2014 worth $79,800 and $299,877, respectively, through the Environmental Protection Agency.
The startup was founded by engineer Yousheng Zeng, who is the CEO. Zeng was not immediately available for comment. Providence Photonics, which now has several employees, was spun out by Providence Engineering, a Baton Rouge-based engineering and environmental services firm with offices in Louisiana and Texas that was founded in 2000 and has several hundred employees, according to its LinkedIn profile.
Providence Photonics shares a building with Providence Engineering at 1201 Main St., according to its website.
“Our investment in Providence Photonics represents another example of our evolution from solely being a leading sensor company to one that adds decision support to create intelligent sensing solutions,” Frank Pennisi, president of the Industrial Business Unit at FLIR Systems, said in a news release.
The minority stake enables the company to offer its services to petrochemical businesses, who use optical gas imaging technology to ensure compliance with methane mitigation regulations.