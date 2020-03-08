Game development camp set for April
Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios will host a six-month hands-on game development camp in New Orleans beginning April 21 for aspiring game developers of all skill levels, including artists, musicians, project managers and other disciplines.
The event will be conducted in partnership with Louisiana Economic Development, Greater New Orleans Inc. and the New Orleans Business Alliance.
Game Camp participants will break into teams based on their interests and preferred development platform, and will work together in a shared studio space to create games under the guidance of Microsoft and Unity mentors. Xbox Game Studios and program partners will facilitate workshops on various game development topics throughout the program.
Game Camp will conclude with a Sept. 24 Games Expo in which participants will share their games with industry professionals.
inXile Games, part of Xbox Game Studios, launched a studio in New Orleans in 2015 and currently employs more than 40 people locally. Jeff Strain, studio head for Xbox Game Studios’ Undead Labs, also recently announced plans to personally fund and create a vocational school focused on video games in the area.
Camp details and application information are at xbox.com/gamecamp.
Discussion to focus on Caribbean trade
A breakfast roundtable focused on doing business in the Caribbean will be held 8:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. March 17 at the World Trade Center of New Orleans, 365 Canal St. Suite 1120, in New Orleans.
The Caribbean region represents a sizable export market of 44 million people who collectively imported over $27 billion of U.S. goods and service in 2018. The region is the third-largest export market for U.S. manufactured goods in Latin America behind only Mexico and Brazil.
Key sectors include oil and gas equipment and services, consumer goods, agriculture, construction and resilience/disaster recovery.
Information and registration is at https://wtcno.org. Additionally, the U.S. Commerce Department will convene the 2020 Trade Americas Conference and Trade Mission to the Caribbean Region from May 31 to June 5.
Studyville helping with tutoring, homework
Studyville, a tutoring lounge for junior high and high school students, is opening in Perkins Rowe in time for the 2020-21 school year.
The locally owned business will take up nearly 3,400 square feet next to Neubody Cryotherapy. It’s going into a space that hasn’t had tenants before.
Studyville will offer tutoring, homework help, group study, essay preparation, college admission counseling, standardized test preparation and project help to students. According to the company website, the service will be available for between $200 and $250 a month, with private tutoring sessions going for between $30 to $40 per half-hour.
Amanda Vincent, chief executive officer of Studyville, said the business will allow teens to do their homework in a safe, distraction-free environment with access to tutors. “Busy students can drop in any time between after-school activities or on weekends to get on-demand help with their schoolwork,” Vincent said.
Health care careers focus of institute
Urban Restoration Enhancement Corp. is accepting applications until March 16 for the College and Career Ready Certified Nursing Assistant Institute, designed for high school students in greater Baton Rouge interested in health care careers.
Students must have grade-point average of 2.5 or higher and be age 16 or older by the first day of the institute, which is April 6. Participants who successfully complete the program will graduate as a Certified Nursing Assistant.
Participants complete classroom and clinical instruction necessary for certification in 12 weeks. They prepare for employment in long-term care facilities, home health agencies, hospitals and private medical agencies.
Information and registration are at http://urecbr.com/cna2020.