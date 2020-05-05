Parkview Baptist Church officials said they will announce later this month what they plan to do with the nearby Laser Tag of Baton Rouge building they recently purchased for just under $2 million.
Dr. Alfred Stevens, chairman of the church’s board of trustees, said an announcement will be made on May 22.
The Parkview Baptist Church Foundation purchased the building at 5871 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. for $1.95 million in a deal that closed Thursday. The building is just over 22,000 square feet and sits on 1.7 acres.
Laser Tag of Baton Rouge is currently closed.