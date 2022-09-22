Thirteen manufacturing and logistics companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The companies, which represent the aircraft maintenance industry, shipbuilding, wholesale food distribution and steel fabrication, are looking to fill 105 jobs across the state. Open jobs are in positions such as maintenance technician, mechanic, pipe fitter, forklift operator, electrician, welder, driver and warehouse associate.
The job fair is free and participants can register in advance or at the start of the event through Brazen.
Businesses participating in the event are: AFCO in Alexandria, Aviation Exteriors (Avex) in New Iberia, Bollinger Shipyards in Houma, Great Southern Wood Preserving in Mansura, Hubig's Pies in Jefferson, Interfor in DeQuincy, Intralox/Laitram in New Orleans and Hammond, S&W Wholesale Foods in Hammond, SafeSource Direct in Broussard, SNF Flopam in Plaquemine, Southland Steel in Amite and Greensburg, Teijin Automotive Technologies in Sarepta and Weyerhaeuser in Natchitoches.