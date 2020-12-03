The Baton Rouge metro area is projected to see modest economic growth in 2021, according to an annual forecast by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
But BRAC declined to forecast specific growth figures citing a particularly difficult economic environment due to the coronavirus pandemic and its related economic recession.
Instead, the organization shared snapshots from a business survey conducted last month. About 28.6% of businesses projected to increase annual revenue in 2021 which BRAC's CEO Adam Knapp called surprising.
Meanwhile, 29.7% of businesses anticipated somewhat lower revenue next year. About one-third of respondents said they expected revenue to be the same as 2020 and 8.6% project revenue would be much lower.
Likewise, 55% of businesses expect employment would remain steady while 19.2% anticipated hiring and 25.9% projected reducing its workforce.
More than 75% of businesses already have employees working in the office at least part-time after pivoting to remote work earlier in the year during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. And 7.8% of businesses said they have employees working entirely remotely.
“We expect that trend to hold into next year,” Knapp said about employees going back into the office.
Roughly one-third of local companies already allow employees to travel on airlines for work trips and attend large local events for networking and business needs. About 13% of businesses are waiting for a vaccine before allowing employees to attend large gatherings.
During the Great Recession it took about three years for Baton Rouge to gain back jobs lost whereas the region has added back 60% of the jobs lost since March. Much of the rebound was tied to jobs in professional services and those which require a certificate or degree.
Among 60 economic development projects expected in the region, about 10 are on hold, BRAC said. Virtual presentation attendees asked about how the decision by Shell to shutter its Convent site may impact the Baton Rouge market.
"We've got to make sure as a region we're not just focused on new companies or jobs," Knapp said, noting that modernization of manufacturing facilities is key.
The most common obstacle described by the businesses was workforce issues followed by traffic and crime. Regional business leaders who responded to the survey described that lack of talent with education and experience in the Baton Rouge metro was the top concern while potential job applicants lacking soft social skills and losing talent to other markets were also major concerns.
Traffic congestion and transportation infrastructure issues were also cited as obstacles for businesses.
The Baton Rouge metro lagged behind all of its peer markets in jobs recovery, such as Greenville, South Carolina; Little Rock, Arkansas; Birmingham, Alabama; Louisville, Kentucky; and even Lafayette. Baton Rouge has outperformed New Orleans in jobs recovery since April.
Between 2020 and 2022 the Baton Rouge metro is expected to add 13,000 residents to the overall population. Likewise, Baton Rouge added 3,838 new residents through net migration mostly from New Orleans, Shreveport and Mobile, Alabama which is the first time the region saw more residents moving in than out in about three years. The top markets where Baton Rouge is losing residents to are Hammond, Houston and Nashville.
The construction industry grew by 1.6% through September compared to last year while financial services grew by 0.5% during the same time frame. Meanwhile, leisure and hospitality fell by 25.6%, education and health services dropped by 9%, manufacturing contracted by 5.3% while trade, transportation and utilities dropped by 3.3% during the same period.
Enrollment this fall for local college students grew to 52,624 students at LSU, Southern University, Baton Rouge Community College, River Parishes Community College and Franciscan University combined.
Household income grew by 27% in the Baton Rouge metro area between 2009 and 2019, which is higher than the statewide average of 20% during the same time frame but lags behind the national average of 31%.
The average household income in Baton Rouge during 2019 was $60,746 when adjusted for inflation, according to the BRAC estimate. Statewide, it was $51,073. When compared to peer markets, Baton Rouge was higher but still lags behind the national average of $65,712 annual income.
Disparity in median household income was also tracked by race. In the last decade, Black household income grew faster than White households but annual income of Black households was still 55% that of a White household.
The economic outlook report analyzes past trends in various economic indicators and provides forecasts for the upcoming year. In addition, it provides data collected from local business and community leaders this fall, regarding their perspectives about the region and state in the coming year.
"Despite unprecedented challenges in 2020, the region's economy is holding its own, and local businesses are cautiously optimistic that the coming year will bring modest growth,” Knapp said in a news release. “Workforce issues top the list of business concerns, but with positive in-migration and our region's higher education institutions bucking national trends and increasing enrollment, the opportunity to retain and upskill talent has never been greater."