Amazon.com paid at least $17.25 million to purchase Cortana Mall for demolition and construction of a warehouse nearly twice the size of the mall.
Although the sale price for four anchor stores — Dillard’s, J.C. Penney, Macy’s and Sears — were listed as being for “$100 and other good and valuable considerations,” Amazon did spend $12.5 million on the interior of the mall and the former Mervyn’s property and $4.75 million for the Virginia College space, according to documents filed late Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.
The fact that Amazon.com Services was the entity that purchased the mall is a clear sign of its future plans for the space. Seefried Industrial Properties, an Atlanta company that works closely with the online retail giant as a developer, had filed the paperwork with the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission to rezone Cortana and demolish it, replacing the mall with a 2.9 million-square-foot fulfillment center.
The five-level warehouse and distribution center, being built at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Airline Highway, will be nearly twice the size as Cortana. There would be 1,251 parking spots at the facility, a hint at the number of people to be employed.
While the sale price for the former Macy’s space was not fully disclosed, it last sold for $1.65 million in January 2020 to an entity set up by a New Orleans law firm.
In the documents for the mall, Mervyn’s and Virginia College sales, it is noted that a definitive written agreement for Amazon to buy the properties was signed on Dec. 10.
The Metro Council is set to vote on a rezoning of the Cortana site at a special meeting Wednesday. That action was originally set to happen Feb. 24, but it was delayed two weeks after officials said the mall needed to be under the ownership of the entity requesting the rezoning. At that time, Cortana had several owners, including former anchor tenants of the retail center, and Moonbeam Capital Investments, which owns the interior of the mall and the former Mervyn’s space.
In the past few months, Amazon has made several moves across south Louisiana to open two fulfillment centers and one delivery station in metro Baton Rouge and Lafayette, which will double its area operations. However, the online retailer doesn't appear to be done building out its south Louisiana distribution network.
Based on the combined populations of metro New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette, as many as six more local delivery stations could be added to three stations already operating in the area, along with the development of a regional sortation center, Marc Wulfraat, a logistics expert who tracks Amazon, has said. Amazon currently has two delivery stations in New Orleans, both in the Elmwood area, and one in Baton Rouge, recently built off Rieger Road. Those handle “last mile delivery” for Amazon.
The main feeders for Amazon are its fulfillment centers. One is under construction in Carencro, at the old Evangeline Downs site. It is designed to pick, pack and ship bulky items, such as rugs, patio furniture and outdoor equipment. That facility is set to open in about a year and will employ 500 people.
Wulfraat, president and founder of MWPVL, a supply chain, distribution and logistics consulting firm based in Montreal, has said he envisions the Cortana site as a fulfillment center that would handle small, sortable products, based on the size of the facility.
Delivery stations are fed by a regional sortation center. That’s where items gathered from Amazon fulfillment centers are shipped to. Employees at the sortation center determine if it would be best to send an item through the U.S. Postal Service or if Amazon’s own distribution network should handle delivery.
Amazon has signed a lease with Seefried in Port Allen, where the developer bought a 63.3-acre site off La. 415. Its use has not been announced as to whether it might be a delivery station or potentially a sortation center.