This installment of J.T. & Dale talked about how technology has changed the hiring process for new employees. Returning to the workforce after a couple of years can be difficult, particularly in the contemporary digital age. J.T. and Dale reassured viewer that sending personal information through fax or email is safe for anyone getting a job. Technology has sped up the hiring process, making lives easier for both human resources and employees.
“If you haven’t been out there in a while it can be a little intimidating, the idea of sharing your social security number, faxing it off and wondering who’s picking it up on the other side,” J.T. said. “I feel bad that it’s gotten less personal. That’s really what’s happening, so you don’t have that trusting relationship that your information is going in the right hands, but I will tell you this is pretty common practice.”
