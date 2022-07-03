Bollinger delivers 49th fast response cutter to Coast Guard
Bollinger Shipyards has delivered the USCGC Douglas Denman to the Coast Guard in Key West, Florida.
This is the 175th vessel Bollinger has delivered to the Coast Guard over a 35-year period and the 49th fast response cutter delivered under the current program.
The USCGC Denman will travel to Alaska, where it will be commissioned in its new home port of Ketchikan.
The ship is named after Douglas Denman, who served on a Higgins boat in the Pacific during World War II and earned a Silver Star and Purple Heart for his heroism.
LWCC introduces safety grants program
Louisiana Workers' Compensation Corp. has introduced a Safety Grants Program that will provide up to $2,500 for policyholders to implement safety projects or purchase specialized equipment.
Applications will be accepted until July 22 and are available online at lwcc.com/safety-grants. Any of the organization's 20,000 active policyholders are eligible for the grants.
The money may be used for programs or equipment that will increase workplace safety and decrease the risk of accidents.
Open Health Care Clinic opens Baranco-Clark location
Open Health Care Clinic has opened a satellite location in the Baranco-Clark YMCA through a partnership with the YMCA of the Capital Area.
The clinic at 1735 Thomas H. Delpit Drive provides primary care, pediatric and behavioral health services. It accepts most private insurance plans as well as Medicare and expanded Medicaid coverage. Services are offered to uninsured patients on a sliding-fee scale based on income.
The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call (225) 655-6422.
LED seeks small and emerging businesses for peer-to-peer learning program
Louisiana Economic Development has started recruiting for SEBD Roundtables, the peer-to-peer learning program that brings small and emerging business leaders together for a yearlong experience of collaborative learning, problem solving and professional development.
Participation is open to both current and prospective Small and Emerging Business Development program participants. The roundtables convene in July and August; each group meets 10 times throughout the year to explore best practices, share business challenges and brainstorm solutions in a supportive environment.
SEBD intermediaries deliver technical and managerial assistance through the LED program and are certified to ensure a consistent experience. Current and prospective SEBD Program participants interested in taking part in the roundtables should contact the nearest SEBD Intermediary listed below for details about the application process:
- Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, New Orleans
- Microbusiness Enterprise Corporation of Ascension, Gonzales
- Small Business Development and Management Institute, Southern University at New Orleans
- Small Business Development Center, Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond
- Small Business Development Center, Southern University in Baton Rouge
- Small Business Development Center, University of Louisiana at Lafayette
- St. John the Baptist Parish in collaboration with the Small Business Development Center, Greater New Orleans and Bayou Region, New Orleans
- TruFund Financial Services, Baton Rouge
- Urban League of Louisiana, New Orleans
For more information, contact LED Senior Program Manager Tatiana Bruce at tatiana.bruce@la.gov or (225) 342-5663.
BBR seeks applications for 24-hour creative marketing marathon
BBR Creative is accepting applications for the 2022 CreateAthon, a 24-hour creative marketing marathon.
CreateAthon is a national organization whose mission is to champion effective, nonprofit marketing through pro bono “creative marathons.” BBR is accepting applications through Friday.
For 24 hours, the BBR team will cease all regular operations to focus their time and talents on marketing for nonprofits in the community. Since 2019, through a partnership with CreateAthon, BBR has donated over $382,000 worth of marketing services across nine Louisiana nonprofits, including Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation, 323-HELP (211), Miles Perret Cancer Services and Acadiana Regional Coalition for Homelessness and Housing. This year’s event is on Sept. 22-23, and will provide free production deliverables for selected nonprofits.
Applicants must be registered with the Louisiana secretary of state as a 501(c)(3) organization, and in need of marketing support. In alignment with BBR’s giving philosophy, the nonprofits must focus on family and community welfare, health care services, education, youth programs or the arts.
Nonprofit partners will be vetted and selected by committee. All applicants will be contacted whether selected or not. Nonprofits interested in learning more or those who may have questions prior to or during the application process, are encouraged to contact createathon@bbrcreative.com.