A Dallas development firm wants to demolish the notorious Brandywine condominiums and build a 280-unit apartment complex on the site near North Sherwood Forest and South Choctaw drives.
Sonoma Housing Advisors, an affordable and market-rate housing development consulting firm, has submitted a site plan to the city-parish Planning Commission to demolish the condos on Darryl Drive and replace them with the Sherwood Oaks Apartments. The planning commission is set to vote on the site plan at its Jan. 21 meeting.
Brandywine, which has been synonymous with blight in Baton Rouge, has been the site of crime and the subject of property disputes for years. Brandywine has had several owners, both companies and individuals. When the owners stopped paying property taxes on the site, the condos were adjudicated and the city-parish gained the tax titles. In 2016, the city-parish sold about 200 of the adjudicated condos to City Holdings, which paid $17,500 for them, according to the sale records.
In 2009, residents moved out in droves after Entergy threatened to cut off the power because of a backlog of unpaid bills. Later that year, Stephen Ayers, of Dox Apartments, purchased more than half the condos.
He patched roofs and renovated but could never fully turn around the property, and water was shut off in 2013 because of $125,000 in delinquent sewer bills. Ayers said then the complex was costing twice as much money as it was bringing in, and he was advising people to move out, marking "pretty much the end of Brandywine."
Sonoma wants to build a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments.