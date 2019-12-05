Stirling Properties has combined its two Baton Rouge locations into one central office on United Plaza Boulevard.
The full-service real estate company now takes up 9,000 square feet on the first floor of the United Plaza II office building. Before, the company had space on the third floor of United Plaza II and at 6160 Perkins Road. The Perkins office was the home of SVN|Graham, Langlois & Legendre, which Stirling acquired in May. SVN|GLL was founded in 2014 by Ben Graham, Justin Langlois and Steve Legendre, who are all regional vice presidents with Stirling.
Jaime Burchfield, a spokeswoman for Stirling, said the new office has more space than the company had in the two existing offices. More space was needed because the company increased its number of employees.
"The Stirling Properties team consisted of a handful of commercial advisers and asset/property managers in the market," she said. After the merger, the local team increased by nearly 20 people. Now, more than 30 employees work out of the new office.
A grand opening for the new office was held Thursday. Burchfield said even though the Stirling/SVN|GLL deal happened 7 months ago, the businesses stayed separated until a new space could be designed for the expanded staff.
Marty Mayer, president and chief executive officer of Covington-based Stirling, said the move shows the company’s commitment to Baton Rouge and the importance of the city to the business.
“We are combining offices and expanding into a larger space that will enable us to leverage all the resources of Stirling Properties to help our clients achieve their real estate goals,” Mayer said.
Stirling owns, manages and leases four buildings in the United Plaza Office Park, including United Plaza II. The combined buildings have more than 500,000 square feet of office space. The company operates in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Texas.