Stirling Properties has combined its two Baton Rouge locations into one central office on United Plaza Boulevard.

The full service real estate company now takes up 9,000 square feet on the first floor of the United Plaza II office building. Before, the company has space on the third floor of United Plaza II and at 6160 Perkins Road. The Perkins office was the home of SVN|Graham, Langlois & Legendre, which Stirling acquired in May.