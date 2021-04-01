Conrad Industries, the Morgan City-based ship builder and repair business, lost $4 million or 80 cents per share during 2020 on $158.6 million in annual revenue.

The company was struggling to turn a profit about a year before the coronavirus pandemic and its related economic recession swept across the state. Conrad Industries saw annual net income of $86,000 in 2019 on $207 million in revenue but was profitable for the last two quarters of the year. Even so, demand for its services plummeted last year.

"Our loss was primarily related to the decrease in production volume of our business due to the pandemic," said Johnny Conrad, CEO of Conrad Industries in a news release.

The company has five shipyards, one in Morgan City, two in Amelia, Louisiana and another in Orange, Texas. In the past much of its revenue has stemmed to customers in the Gulf of Mexico oil and gas sector building steel and aluminum marine vessels but in recent years more of its customers are in the commercial and government sector. In 2020, less than 1% of its revenue was related to the oil and gas industry compared to 23% in 2019.

During most of 2020 the company sought to cut costs and focus on safety of employees on site since it remained open during the stay-at-home order as an essential business. Even so, the company secured an $8 million forgivable loan through the Paycheck Protection Program to support 473 workers, according to U.S. Small Business Administration data. It's loan has not yet been forgiven but the company expects that its expenses are eligible. The loan was not included as income during 2020.

As of Dec. 31, it had $183.7 million in its work backlog which is the largest in four years and an increase compared to $79.2 million in December 2019. The most common vessel under contract is for spud barges which are used to hold cranes and other construction equipment while doing construction on bodies of water such as work on canals or oil platforms. The company also builds and repairs tugboats, ferries, lift boats and offshore supply vessels.

"We believe 2021 will be another challenging year, due to the continuing impacts of the pandemic, current high steel prices and constrained availability, and a competitive shipyard environment," Conrad said.

Its stock was trading around $14 per share, its 52-week peak.