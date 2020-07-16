New unemployment claims and existing claims both dropped last week in a slight reversal of an upward trend, though more than 312,000 workers remain on the unemployment rolls across Louisiana.
There were 26,351 first-time unemployment claims filed during the week ending July 11, down from 31,417 one week before.
Existing unemployment claims decreased as well to 312,893 last week from 313,157 the week before.
Both figures remain high. By comparison to more typical numbers in mid-July, only 2,410 new claims were filed for the same week last year. The state only had 17,408 continuing unemployment claims for the week of July 13 last year.
New unemployment claims this year have fluctuated between 19,800 and 31,900 since early May, a significant drop from peaks set in April after mid-March business shutdowns and stay-at-homes meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus caused 100,600 people to file for first-time jobless benefits with the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
The state had been progressively loosening its stay-at-home order mandate with a phase-in economic reopening since mid-May. Louisiana is still in Phase 2, but more restrictions were reimposed, such as closing down bars, to counter a resurgence of the virus in recent weeks. That could turn up in the data next week.
In Louisiana, new unemployment claims for workers in food services and accommodation continue to lead statewide job losses with 4,296 new claims, followed by 3,262 unclassified workers, 3,172 in retail trade and 3,172 in construction.