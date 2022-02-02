A mortgage and business center for Campus Federal Credit Union on Siegen Lane is taking shape. About 50 people will work in the building at 6108 Siegen, when it opens at the end of this year. It will replace a branch on S. Sherwood Forest and accommodate growth at the credit union's Perkins Road headquarters. Momentum Inc. is the contractor and Larson Karle Architects designed the building.
