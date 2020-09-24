The first home game of the 2020 LSU football season is two days away, but businesses said they don’t know what to expect from a season that has already been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re preparing the store for sales on Saturday, but we don’t nearly have the amount of tailgate orders that we have had in years prior,” said Tony Matherne, who co-owns Matherne’s Market at LSU. Matherne said tailgate orders of items such as sandwich trays, fried chicken and pans of jambalaya is down “more than half."
LSU announced earlier this month it was banning tailgating from campus from the upcoming season, requiring permits to park on campus and reducing Tiger Stadium capacity to 25%. It's all part of an effort prevent large gatherings and minimize the spread of the coronavirus. The university is encouraging fans to watch games at home, instead of crowding around the thousands of tents that normally would dot the campus on fall Saturdays.
Matherne said he’s still expecting to see purple-and-gold clad fans on Saturday, looking for food or something to drink. So he’s staffing the supermarket like a normal game day. “We’re hoping to see some foot traffic, so we will have everything people need for the day,” he said. “We’re expecting to do some business, just not on the catering side.”
Officials with Raising Cane's said while they don't expect traditional game day traffic on Saturday, they are expecting to see more customers than normal and are ramping up accordingly. That includes opening all 19 of their metro Baton Rouge locations at 9 a.m. and increasing staffing at the locations near campus.
"It’s still gameday and we will be ready," said Matt Massey, regional vice president.
It's not only businesses near campus that are uncertain about the impact of no tailgating and smaller Tiger Stadium crowds. At Celebrity Theaters Baton Rouge 10 on O’Neal Lane, they’re getting ready to broadcast the LSU-Mississippi State game Saturday afternoon, but don’t know how many people will show up.
Celebrity started showing games last season, said Mary Kathleen Mounce, who handles marketing and special events. Fans could get in for free and the theater sold soft drinks, beer and snacks. About 60 people were showing up for each game. For the National Championship Game against Clemson, the largest auditorium in the theater, which seats 173 people, was nearly filled.
Plans were in the works to make the screenings even bigger this season, with parking lot parties featuring live music and vendors. The pandemic scuttled those plans, Mounce said.
“We’re keeping it small at least in the beginning until we know what the turnout is going to look like, how safe people feel, and how LSU is doing this season,” she said.
Saturday’s activity will be the first event at Celebrity since Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered all theaters closed in March. While all of the other theaters in the metro area have reopened, the theater remains closed.
Said Mounce, “It’s just so difficult to plan anything when the world seems to change on a daily basis.”