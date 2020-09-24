Scott Sonnier, left, and Gill Arabie lift the lid off the cajun microwave to take a look inside at the Krewe of Old School tailgate spot, revealing a pair of chickens alongside two bacon-wrapped alligators as fans tailgate on LSU's campus before kickoff between the Tigers and Florida Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. The first home game of the 2020 LSU football season is two days away, but businesses said they don’t know what to expect from a season that has already been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.