ExxonMobil is hosting a virtual event next week to scout for a wider network of suppliers for its planned $410 million Baton Rouge refinery project.
The Baton Rouge Supplier Forum is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Feb. 17.
ExxonMobil looks to connect with local businesses and, in particular, women and minority-owned companies in Baton Rouge.
ExxonMobil expects to spend $226 million in Baton Rouge and set aside at least $3.5 million for diverse suppliers and $1 million for Baton Rouge-based companies.
"From local catering and marketing supplies to landscaping and pest control services, the multitude of needed services and products for the project vary immensely," the company said.
The company has a process for businesses to become a qualified service provider. Reservation requests by businesses should be emailed to BatonRougePublicAffairs@exxonmobil.com.