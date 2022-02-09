The American Petroleum Institute has appealed a federal judge’s ruling that threw out the results of the lone Gulf of Mexico lease sale in 2021.
In January, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington kicked the lease sale back to the Interior Department for review. He said the sale violated federal law by failing to properly account for the effect it could have on greenhouse gas emissions.
Officials from API, which filed its appeal in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, said the cancellation was a “misguided decision” at a time of uncertainty and rising energy costs in the United States’ oil and natural gas market.
The move is in line with API’s stance that more lease sales should be held in the Gulf and across the U.S.
“We call on the Department of Interior to join us in this effort and appeal the court’s ruling, which overlooked the comprehensive environmental analysis that the Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management conducted as part of the NEPA process prior to the lease sale, including careful consideration of the emissions impacts of reasonable alternatives,” Frank Macchiarola, API’s senior vice president for policy, economics and regulatory affairs, said in a statement.
At the beginning of his term, President Joe Biden halted oil and gas leases on public lands and offshore waters. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry joined 12 other states in filing a lawsuit in March 2021 to block the action.
In June 2021, U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty of Lafayette granted a preliminary injunction that opened up a lease sale in November. It generated more than $191 million in bids for 1.7 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico. The sales, which are essentially federally sanctioned auctions, allow companies to compete for leases on federal lands or spaces in offshore waters for oil and gas extraction.
API, which represents roughly 600 companies, and 11 other energy groups filed their own lawsuit in August against the Department of the Interior’s leasing policies. That lawsuit is still ongoing.