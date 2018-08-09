Cannatella Grocery, the nearly century-old store serving up Italian sausages, muffalettas and boudin in the small Acadiana town of Melville, has signed a lease for a Mid City Baton Rouge location on Government Street.
The grocery will take over the 2,000-square-foot space later this year, said Grant Cannatella, who will run the new location with his wife, Pamela. Grant and his brother Brian are the fourth-generation owners of the Cannatella grocery in Melville, a small town next to the Atchafalaya River in St. Landry Parish.
The Baton Rouge location is at 3869 Government St., next to Rocca Pizzeria, the restaurant from the owners of Lit Pizza and Izzo’s Illegal Burrito that opened earlier this year.
Cannatella Grocery will offer mostly retail items, Grant Cannatella said, including pastas, tomatoes, olive oils and balsamic vinegars, as well as local items and products made at the Melville store. He also will serve up grab-and-go items, including an Italian sausage recipe from his great grandfather, who emigrated from Sicily to open the grocery, along with meatballs, tasso, and muffulettas. He will produce many of the items at the Melville store.
“Our flagship is our muffuletta sandwich,” Cannatella said. “That’s proved to attract a lot of people from around Acadiana to Melville.”
Cannatella Grocery opened in 1923 and flourished in the ensuing decades, offering a meat market, lumber yard, bakery and hardware store at its site on Landrum Street. In recent decades, though, Melville’s population has fallen to about 1,000, and Cannatella said the grocery is virtually the last store standing. The store is in a 12,000-square-foot space.
“We’re just a dying economy here in Melville. We’re the last thing in town,” he said. “It’s a struggle.”
The grocery will join a growing number of businesses opening along the Government Street corridor in Mid City, which is at the center of a concerted redevelopment effort. Several new restaurants and mixed-use developments like Square 46 and Electric Depot have opened or are under construction. A road diet, aimed at slowing down Government Street and making it more friendly to bicyclists and pedestrians, is ongoing.
Jak Kunstler, the leasing agent for Cannatella’s new space, said the store will be a good fit for the area.
“Grant Cannatella is an inspired chef,” said Kunstler, of Louisiana Purchase Real Estate. “He’s got all those old family recipes and he’s improved on them.”
“We’re sticking to our roots and our old time recipes,” Cannatella said. “Small town flavors and service.”