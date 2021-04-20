The difference between median salary for women and men in Baton Rouge is the highest in the country, while the racial pay disparity was also among the starkest in the nation.
Baton Rouge was dubbed the "least equitable" city in the country for the gender pay gap since there's a difference of 48.5% between salaries of men and women, according to an analysis of U.S. Census data by United Way, a national nonprofit organization.
The median annual salary in the Baton Rouge metro area is $49,262 overall. When parsed by different genders and racial groups, there is a big difference in compensation.
White residents earn $60,224 as the median, while minorities such as those who are Black, Indigenous and people of color like Asian Americans or Latinos earn $36,972 as the median.
The median annual salary for women is $40,842, while the median pay for men is $60,658 annually. White men earn $70,737 median salary, while Black men earn $42,591, according to the study.
White women earn $46,381, while Black, Indigenous and people of color who are women earn $32,188 as median annual pay.
Across Louisiana, the gender pay disparity is 39.5%, while the racial pay disparity is 49.8%.
In the New Orleans metro the median pay is $45,498 but for White residents it is $53,335 and for minorities it is $36,312. The gender pay disparity in New Orleans is 27.4%, while the racial pay disparity for men is 45.8% and the racial pay disparity for women is 37.2%.
Other cities with big gaps in pay when sorted by gender are Detroit, with 35.5%; Tulsa, Oklahoma, 33.8%; St. Louis, 32.5%; Pittsburgh, 30.6%; and Indianapolis, 30.4%.
Cities with the smallest difference between men and women are Fort Myers, Florida, 5%; Las Vegas, 8.4%; Los Angeles, 10.4%; Durham, North Carolina, 10.5%; and Albany, New York, 13.1%.