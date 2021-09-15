relief_waiting.JPG

Area residents wait in line for food and water in Baker a week after Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coastline. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation is committing $5 million to help Louisiana communities rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

 Photo by Frances Y. Spencer

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation is committing $5 million to help Louisiana rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Nonprofits offering services in the southeastern parishes hardest hit by Ida will be eligible for grants of up to $250,000.

The money can be used for immediate needs, such as food, clothing, shelter and healthcare, along with long-term needs like economic recovery.

Nonprofits helping communities outside the hardest-hit parishes will qualify for grants of up to $50,000, as long as the money goes toward relief efforts.

To apply, go to bcbslafoundation.org/disastergrants.

