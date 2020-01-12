Baton Rouge area
LSU Boyd Professor Susanne Brenner was elected president-elect of the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics.
She will serve as president-elect for one-year, as president for two years, then as past-president for a year. Brenner is a professor in LSU's Department of Mathematics and Center for Computation & Technology.
Neel-Schaffer Inc. has promoted Nick Ferlito to senior vice president.
He joined the firm in 1996 and serves as the engineer manager in the firm’s Baton Rouge office. Ferlito has more than 25 years of experience and manages a range of traffic and transportation projects. He is a certified as a professional traffic operations engineer by the Institute of Traffic Engineers.
New Orleans area
Louisa Smith has been named managing director of the NO/LA Angel Network, overseeing membership services, educational programming, sponsorship, finances, community outreach and deal activity.
Smith has worked for the past year with NO/LAAN coordinating screenings, due diligence reports and deal negotiations for early-stage companies seeking funding from the network. In addition to her role at NO/LAAN, Smith will also serve as manager of the new Pelican Angel Fund. Smith earned a bachelor's degree from Tulane University and completed a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in finance from Tulane’s A.B. Freeman School of Business.
Founded in 2014, the NO/LA Angel Network consists of over 100 accredited investors from around Louisiana. It has invested nearly $10 Million in 21 companies.
Eric LeBlanc has been named creative services manager for the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, overseeing the new creative services division, which will handle creation and distribution of graphic design work, room set diagrams, and digital signage for internal and external customers.
LeBlanc began his tenure at the facility in 2007 as a communications coordinator and was promoted to communications specialist. He is a graduate of Loyola University of New Orleans.
Around Louisiana
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service has selected Chad Kacir to serve as state conservationist for Louisiana, overseeing programs, operations and staff in the agency's 44 offices throughout Louisiana.
His agricultural career began with a cow-calf operation, after which he joined the Natural Resources Conservation Service. During his tenure, Kacir served as a soil conservationist in Texas, a district conservationist in Oahu, Hawaii, and for the last eight years as the assistant state conservationist for field operations in Oklahoma. He is a native of Victoria, Texas, and graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in agricultural economics.