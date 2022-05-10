The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved a construction timeline extension for a Lake Charles area expansion project that was opposed by a trio of environmental advocacy groups.
Lake Charles LNG — an LNG import facility that is being converted to an export terminal by its owner, Dallas-based Energy Transfer LP, now has until the end of 2028 to complete the expansion. The scheduled work includes building facilities to liquefy natural gas and export it, as well as modify the pipelines that feed natural gas to the complex.
The company was originally supposed to complete construction by 2020, but it had been granted a previous extension by FERC until 2025. The newest extension, issued by FERC Friday, gave Lake Charles LNG another three years.
In its request for the latest extension, Lake Charles LNG blamed the delay on “significant disruptions to the global LNG market caused by the COVID-19 pandemic”.
Sierra Club, Healthy Gulf and the Louisiana Bucket Brigade had protested the extension. In a February FERC filing, the organizations argued the project was not commercially viable anymore because market conditions were no longer favorable for LNG. Their argument was made shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine, which has resulted in economic ripple effects including increased calls for U.S. LNG production to offset European dependence on Russian natural gas.
The environmental agencies also argued that, since the project was originally approved in 2019, “new environmental information has come to light that, in conjunction with LNG market changes, demonstrate the project will cause unnecessary disruptions to the environment.”
But in its latest ruling, FERC said the project’s environmental findings are still valid and that that Lakes Charles LNG was changing “the timing, not the nature” of the project. FERC said demand is still there for LNG and the global LNG market has rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic.
FERC also granted a similar extension for Cheniere Energy’s Corpus Christi Liquefaction Facility in Corpus Christi, Texas. Cheniere is building new facilities at the terminal to boost its output there.
Sierra Club and Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy organization, fought the extension using arguments similar to its Lake Charles LNG case. But just like the Lake Charles case, FERC granted an extension for the Corpus Christi facility expansion until 2027.