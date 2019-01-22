Pelican State Credit Union is set to begin construction in the next week or so on a new headquarters building on O’Neal Lane.

The 55,410-square-foot building will be built next to LA Boilers, near the intersection with South Harrells Ferry Road, said Leigh Porta, a spokeswoman for Pelican State. The credit union will take up all of the three-story building, with offices and a full-service branch.

Pelican State has had its headquarters at 3232 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. since 2009, when it bought the 44,000-square-foot building from Piccadilly Restaurants. The property had been Piccadilly’s corporate offices.

“We’ve been growing and adding positions over the year and we’re busting at the seams,” Porta said. After Pelican State moves out of the Sherwood Forest office building, it will put the property up for sale, she said.

Pelican State plans to move into the new headquarters by 2020. Once the O’Neal branch opens, it will be the sixth branch in metro Baton Rouge, joining locations on North Lobdell Boulevard, Zachary, Denham Springs, Prairieville and Jackson. The credit union has 15 branches across Louisiana.

Pelican State was founded in 1956 and was originally chartered as the Department of Hospitals Credit Union, mainly serving members who worked in the state’s charity hospitals and mental health centers. In 1988, it was rebranded as Pelican State. It claims to be the largest state-chartered credit union in Louisiana, with more than 50,000 members.