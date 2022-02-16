Scott Wester is stepping down from his role as CEO of Our Lady of the Lake and moving into a new executive position with Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, with a focus on the recently announced $245 million partnership with LSU.
Wester will start his new job on Monday. He has been CEO of the Lake for 14 years. During that time, the health system has made several major additions, including the Heart & Vascular Institute, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, a new campus in Livingston Parish and an expanded Ascension Parish campus.
“This unique growth opportunity is right for the organization and for me. I could not be more excited about focusing on this historic opportunity for Louisiana healthcare as we implement our new expanded relationship with LSU. In fact, this particular partnership has incredible potential for our workforce, physicians, academic partners, patients and the people of Louisiana,” Wester said in a statement.
On Friday, OLOL and the Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced a $245 million pledge to LSU over the next 10 years. The Lake will provide $170 million, with a portion of the money dedicated to helping the school pursue National Cancer Institute recognition and decreasing cancer rates throughout the state.
In addition to the funds intended for cancer and medical research, money is earmarked for a new sciences building, science-and-technology education, aid to uninsured and underinsured LSU students and health-related facilities for LSU's athletic programs.
Wester will also be involved in statewide governmental advocacy for FMOLHS.
Dr. Richard Vath, president and CEO of Franciscan Missionaries, said Wester’s skills and management talents align ideally with his new responsibilities of overseeing the LSU partnership.
“The organization is fortunate he has agreed to lead these important initiatives which will benefit from his insights and experience,” Vath said in a statement.
Wester took over as CEO of the Lake in early 2008. Before that, he spent about 15 years in a number of executive roles with FMOLHS, including serving as president and chief executive officer both with St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe and St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales (now Our Lady of the Lake Ascension).
The Lake plans to launch a national search to find someone to lead the Baton Rouge market. Beth O’Brien, currently chief strategy officer, will take over as interim president on Monday. She has more than three decades as a health care administrator, including serving as interim president at St. Dominic Health Services in Jackson, Mississippi, Baylor Scott White Carrollton Medical Center in Carrollton, Texas and Trinity Health of New England, Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.