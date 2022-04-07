Louisiana rice farmers sued the state in 2012 over fees collected on their harvests, claiming the laws that outlined the collections were unconstitutional.
Nearly 10 years and 26 attorneys later, the farmers are still fighting for money in a class action case that the state says should have ended years ago.
Resolutions have been close. The state thought a 2016 appeals court ruling ended the battle, but the farmers changed tactics and won a new motion for a trial — which nearly happened in 2020. Settlement talks started in 2019, but quickly dissipated.
In mid-February, the state district judge currently overseeing the case ruled that the farmers were owed at least $8 million in previously collected fees.
But the state appealed the decision weeks later, guaranteeing the case will endure for the foreseeable future.
It’s a sprawling legal affair that now involves thousands of rice farmers and has pulled in notable names like state Sen. Cleo Fields, former Attorney General Richard Ieyoub and Matthew Block, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ executive counsel.
“It’s a gauntlet,” said Larry Bankston, an attorney for the farmers and a former state senator. “The opposing side wants to make it a gauntlet with the hope that you’ll quit. But we’re not quitting.”
A long history
In May 2012, 47 farmers — led by Carl Krielow and Glendon Marceaux of Jennings and Phillip Watkins of Welsh — sued the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry over the fees, dubbed by state law as “assessments.” The assessments are collected by LDAF and sent to the Louisiana Rice Promotion Board and the Louisiana Rice Research Board. The boards have wide discretion on how they can spend the funds, but the money is intended to help their efforts to promote Louisiana's rice industry and research best practices.
The farmers’ lawsuit estimated the boards — which were eventually added to the suit — each pulled in over $1 million annually from the fees.
Beginning in 1992, the boards held referenda every five years with rice farmers across the state to determine whether the assessments should be collected. The suing farmers argued the boards weren’t opening the votes to enough rice producers, as required by state law, and they accused the boards of “improper delegation of legislative authority” by letting private citizens decide the assessments’ fate.
The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, which represents LDAF, argued the agency acted within the law’s boundaries.
“It is clear from the pleadings that Plaintiffs’ real complaint is that they did not vote with the majority, and thus the outcome of those referenda was not that which they desired,” wrote Assistant Attorney General Patricia Wilton.
In March 2013, 19th Judicial District Judge Janice Clark deemed the assessment laws unconstitutional because of their referendum provisions, but she declined to halt the collections or the votes, as the farmers had requested. The Louisiana Supreme Court sided with Clark, calling the referendum portion of the laws “legislative delegation in its most obnoxious form."
To address the constitutionality of the laws, the Legislature in 2014 nixed the referendum provisions, taking the voting power out of the rice farmers' hands.
Then the real fight began.
Going through the motions
In 2014, the farmers’ attorneys sought to expand their suit to all rice producers who paid assessments starting in 1992. In an interview, Bankston estimated that grew the plaintiff class to “thousands and thousands” of farmers. The rice producers also wanted to claw back previously collected fees, saying the boards were “unjustly enriched” by the funds.
"(There are) thousands of farmers throughout the state who had their fees illegally taken," Bankston said.
After years of legal wrangling between the state and the farmers, the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal in 2021 limited the class to farmers who paid the fees from 2011 to 2014, or from one year before the lawsuit’s inception to the year the laws were changed. Even with the constrained window, thousands of farmers are still involved in the suit.
The farmers tried on multiple occasions to increase the class size, including as recently as 2018, after Clark had cemented the class a year prior. Those moves didn’t sit well with the rice boards.
“Plaintiffs repeatedly seek to re-visit (time and time again) what has already been decided,” says a filing signed by Dennis Blunt, an attorney for the rice boards, and co-written by the Attorney General’s Office.
As the class scuffle dragged on, the boards claimed immunity under the Louisiana Constitution. After the state Supreme Court upheld a similar defense for the Department of Children and Family Services in a separate case, Clark ruled in July 2015 that the rice boards were protected from the “unjust enrichment” claims.
The farmers audibled. They began arguing that their property was unjustly taken via unconstitutional laws. Amid the state’s objections, Clark in May 2016 granted the farmers’ motion for a new trial.
The rice boards appealed Clark’s ruling. The First Circuit didn’t exactly clarify the situation.
A three-judge panel said the boards still had immunity and that the farmers had no cause of action “for any other claims available at law or in equity,” as Clark had ruled.
However, in the same filing, the panel wrote it denied the rice boards’ request for appeal “as to the trial court’s ruling that there is no cause of action” against the boards.
“This court is unable to ascertain what causes of action, if any, remain,” the panel wrote.
The farmers argued the First Circuit’s ambiguous language didn’t disturb Clark’s approval of a new trial. The rice boards claimed the case had ended. They accused the farmers of “vexatiously multiplying this litigation even after the appellate courts have found that Plaintiffs have no viable cause of action.”
In September 2017, Clark said the First Circuit didn’t touch her decision on a new trial. She allowed the case to proceed.
Roster turnover
Perhaps as eye-catching as the case’s timeline is its list of participating attorneys. The farmers and rice boards each have used nine attorneys. LDAF has used eight, including staff attorneys and private lawyers.
Some attorneys have moved to other jobs. Fields and Block, who represented the farmers, withdrew after assuming their current political positions. Ieyoub’s involvement has waned over time.
The turnover even reached the bench. Clark retired in 2020 because of age limits. Judge Ron Johnson took over in 2021.
Bankston said he has never been part of a case this large.
“I have another class action going against the state on a similar issue, but I only have like 800 members of the class,” he said.
All parties have tried to end the litigation — in their favor. At various points, they’ve all complained in court filings about the case’s length.
In September 2019, the farmers’ attorneys suggested a $10.7 million settlement, but that deal fell through. The farmers and rice boards have filed multiple requests for the judges to rule on the case’s merits.
In October, Bankston submitted such a request for $8 million — the totals collected from 2011 to 2014 — for his clients.
Johnson granted that request in February. Bankston said Johnson also awarded the farmers judicial interest on the assessments, meaning their sum could be closer to $11 million.
The rice boards appealed Johnson’s judgment March 4. The timeline for when this case will go back to the First Circuit is unclear, but Bankston expected a hearing to happen within eight months to a year.
Blunt, the attorney for the rice boards, told The Advocate his clients disagreed with the ruling, hence the appeal. He declined further comment for this story.
Bankston affirmed the farmers will keep fighting until the bitter end.
“We believe that ultimately (Johnson’s ruling) will stand, and we will hopefully, successfully get paid for our clients,” he said.