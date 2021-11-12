After the COVID pandemic caused the Louisiana Smart Growth Summit to be held over the course of several months last fall, the annual event is back next week as a three-day series of panel discussions.
About 500 people have signed up for the virtual summit, which begins Tuesday, said Landon Hester, a spokesman for the Center for Planning Excellence. CPEX sponsors the summit, which marks its 16th year.
“It’s a whole different format,” Hester said. CPEX had hoped to return to an in-person event this year, but the outbreak of the delta variant put a halt to those plans.
The summit will kick off at 10 a.m. Tuesday with a panel discussion on how resilient infrastructure can help communities withstand climate change. Kevin Bush, the deputy assistant secretary for grant programs with the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, will be one of the panelists.
The next session Tuesday will be at 2 p.m. and will deal with how cities and towns that relied on oil and gas are realizing the benefits of renewable energy. Terry Weickum, the mayor of Rawlins, Wyoming, will be one of the panelists. “Rawlins was heavily reliant on coal, but they’ve transitioned to wind energy,” Hester said. “They’re a model for what renewable energy can mean for small town communities.”
Wednesday’s events feature a session on modernizing mobility from car culture to people-oriented transport. Veronica Davis, from the Houston public works department, will be on hand to talk about changes the city has made in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
The summit ends Thursday at 2 p.m. with a discussion how flood mitigation is changing to meet the new realities of climate change. Meagan Williams from the New Orleans Public Works Department and Emad Habib, a civil engineering professor at the University of Louisiana – Lafayette, will be on hand.
This year’s summit is pay-what-you-can. Continuing education credits are available for planners, Realtors, architects, attorneys, engineers, landscape architects and LEED professionals. To register, go to summit.cpex.org