BATON ROUGE AREA
Brady DeRoche has been promoted to business development director at Mesh, developing customized strategic goals for clients.
DeRoche was a brand manager at Mesh, leading brand strategy and campaign implementation for health care, finance and industrial clients, and previously had strategic and account management roles at agencies in Texas and Louisiana markets. He holds a bachelor's degree in fine arts from The Art Institute of Houston.
J. Gerard “Jerry” Jolly, retired partner of KPMG LLP, was elected to chair the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Foundation. He has been on the foundation board since 2013 and served as vice chair from 2016 to 2018 and serves as an ex officio member of the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center board.
Other officers are Steven J. Moore, of Steven J. Moore LLC, vice chair; Aza Bowlin, community volunteer, secretary-treasurer; and Donna Saurage, community volunteer, immediate past chair. Jeanne James, community volunteer, and Nathaniel Tannehill, of Wampold Hospitality Collection, were elected to the board. Other board members include Tee Brown, of GMFS LLC; Rebecca Nelson, community volunteer; David Perry, of Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services; Todd Stevens, of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center; and Paul R. Thompson, of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.
Kelley Criscoe Stein was named director of account services for Sasso, providing oversight and management support for client projects.
Stein has more than 15 years of marketing management and special event planning experience, having worked previously as marketing manager for Associated Grocers and customer service manager for Gerry Lane Enterprises. Stein is also the founder of the 10/31 Consortium, a local nonprofit organization.
Taylor Porter has named as partners attorneys Barrye Miyagi and Jonathan Moore.
Miyagi joined the firm in 2017 and has more than 25 years of experience representing petrochemical, energy and manufacturing companies in the fields of general litigation, toxic tort defense, Medicare compliance and alternative dispute resolution. Miyagi earned her juris doctorate from the LSU Law Center and bachelor's degree from LSU. Moore joined the firm in 2012 and practices in commercial transactions, banking, bankruptcy, real estate and commercial litigation. Moore received his bachelor's in economics with a minor in English from LSU and juris doctorate from the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center.
Dr. Nikki Gautreaux has been elected chief of staff at Lane Regional Medical Center for 2019. Gautreaux, an obstetrician/gynecologist at Lane OB/GYN, has been a member of Lane Regional's medical staff since 2013.
Other medical staff officers are Dr. Charles Thompson, vice chief of staff; Dr. Will Freeman, secretary/treasurer; and Dr. Adam Whatley, medical staff representative to the board. Thompson, interventional cardiologist at Cardiovascular Institute of the South, has been on Lane's medical staff since 2006; Freeman, emergency medicine physician in Lane’s emergency department, on staff since 1999; and Whatley, an orthopedic surgeon at Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic, on Lane's medical staff since 2010.
Kimberly McDaniel has joined Fenstermaker as Baton Rouge engineering director.
McDaniel has 16 years of experience in the engineering industry and spent six years working at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development in traffic engineering management, with skills that include traffic operation analysis, geometric design operational effects, traffic safety and control devices, as well as traffic impact studies. She earned her bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Louisiana Tech University and master's in civil engineering from Wayne State University.
Laurie Lipsey Aronson, president and chief executive officer of Lipsey’s LLC and Haspel LLC, has been elected to chair the National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers for a two-year term.
She is the first woman to chair the organization, founded in 1954, and has been on the board since 2012, serving as its treasurer and vice chairman.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation has elected John Kinabrew to chair its board.
Other officers are Jean Champagne, vice chair; Patricia Meadowcroft, secretary; and Richard Blum, treasurer.
Directors are Michael Bagot, Carl Britt, Ben Caplan, Amy Cohen, Frank Cole, Justin Gremillion, Marcia St. Martin, Zoila Osteicoecehea and David Waggonner.
Dr. Frederick J. White III has been named chairman of policyholder-owned malpractice insurance company LAMMICO's board of directors, replacing Dr. J. Michael Conerly, who will become president and chief executive officer of the organization in March.
White is a board-certified cardiologist practicing at Willis-Knighton Cardiology in Shreveport and was co-founder and partner of Cardiovascular Consultants LLP in Shreveport. He joined LAMMICO's risk management committee in 1999 and became a member of the board of directors in 2001. He also has served as senior vice president of risk management and patient safety, chair of the governance committee and as a member of the executive, audit and legislative activities committees. White received his medical degree from the LSU Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in Shreveport and completed his residency and internship at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and is pursuing a Master of Business Administration at LSU-Shreveport.
Tulane Health System has promoted nursing veteran Ron Childress to associate chief nursing officer at the Tulane Medical Center campus.
Childress joined Tulane in 2003 as a medical surgical unit nurse and has served as a clinical supervisor, clinical nurse manager and for the past three years as the director of medical surgical nursing. Childress earned an associate degree in nursing from Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Mississippi, and a master’s in nursing from Loyola University in New Orleans.
Certified public accounting firm Kushner LaGraize LLC has named as partners James B. Griffin, Alan Labbé and Dean Martin Jr.
Griffin provides tax compliance and consulting services to family-held small and midsize businesses, specializing in business and individual tax planning. Labbé provides tax planning and compliance services for individuals, partnerships, C-corporations, S-corporations and trusts. Martin provides tax compliance and consulting services to family-held small and midsize businesses, including services related to state and local tax incentives.
The New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp. has promoted Sybil K. Reed to office manager, managing tourism merchandise and inventory, providing assistance to the financial operations and working with tourism-related projects and inquiries.
The New Orleans native attended the University of New Orleans before starting her career at New Orleans Public Service Inc., now Entergy, and spent time working at South Central Bell/AT&T, Tulane University Hospital and Isidore Newman School.
Adams and Reese has appointed as a practice group leader James T. Rogers III, New Orleans/Houston, litigation, and appointed Lee C. Reid, a partner in the New Orleans office, to the firm's executive committee.
Rogers’ practice encompasses transactions and litigation arising out of the exploration, development, production, transportation and regulation of oil and gas operations worldwide in matters ranging from personal injury and property damage claims to collisions, limitation of liability, reservoir and pipeline damage claims, contract disputes, and marine and energy insurance coverage issues. Rogers is a graduate of Tulane University Law school and received his bachelor's degree from Tulane University. Reid served as a leader of the firm’s litigation practice group before being named to the firm’s executive committee. He practiced in the field of Louisiana charter school law and counsels clients in education, economic development and government relations matters.
AROUND LOUISIANA
The Louisiana Good Roads and Transportation Association elected as president Kenneth Perret, a retired administrator with the Federal Highway Administration and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Other officers are Senior Vice President J. Don Weathers, retired executive director of the Louisiana Asphalt Pavement Association; Vice President Gordon Nelson, project manager for Volkert Inc.; and Secretary/Treasurer Ken Naquin, chief executive officer of Louisiana Associated General Contractors.
Newly elected board members are Doreen Brasseaux, president and CEO of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Louisiana; Jennifer Marusak, executive director of the Ports Association of Louisiana; and D. Chance McNeely, executive director of the Louisiana Motor Transport Association.
Other directors re-elected for 2019 include Chris Abadie, of Pine Bluff Sand and Gravel Co.; Gen. John Basilica, of HNTB; Janet L. Evans, of Volkert Inc.; Courtney Fenet, of R.E. Heidt Construction; Brin Ferlito, of Vectura Consulting Services LLC; Rhaoul A. Guillaume, of Gotech Inc.; Steve Hackworth, of D&J Construction; Shelby P. LaSalle Jr., of the American Public Works Association; Sherri LeBas, of GEC; Lew Love, of BLD Services; Roger Melancon, of RDM Consulting; Erich Ponti, executive director of the Louisiana Asphalt Pavement Association; Bob Schmidt, of Huval and Associates; Bill Temple, of Concrete and Aggregates Association of Louisiana; Ann Forte Trappey, of Forte and Tablada; and Gard Wayt, of the International I-49 Coalition.