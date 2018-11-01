The St. Theresa Apartments, a 88-unit senior living complex in north Baton Rouge, has been sold for $3.6 million.
St. Theresa Investors LLC, a Baton Rouge group headed by Arthur C. Lewis III, bought the property at 3620 Winbourne Ave. in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was St. Theresa Senior Housing 2009 LLC, a Hammond group made up of Michael and Brenda Peralta.
Bill Jeansonne, of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate, represented the buyer, along with Hank Saurage. Jeansonne noted the property is next to Istrouma High School and a campus of Baton Rouge Community College. Chris Gremillion, of NAI/Latter & Blum in Baton Rouge, represented the buyers.