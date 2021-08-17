Thirty-one south Louisiana companies made the annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies, with a Slidell advertising and marketing firm ranking the highest
Creativity Justified, which offers planning, brand refinement and software development for minority-owned small businesses, ranked 235 on the list, after reporting 1,893% growth between 2017 and 2020. It was the first time the company made the list. The company was founded in 2016 by Carrita Tanner-Cloud.
Also among the top five in the state was Citi Approved Enterprise of Harvey, ranked at 320. The construction company reported 1,437% growth over the past three years. This was the second year in a row Citi Approved made the Inc. 5000; it was ranked 596 in 2020.
360ia, a Lafayette company that sells and develops automated marketing software for small businesses, was ranked 387 after reporting 1,245% growth. This was the third year 360ia made the list, last year it's growth was ranked 50th.
Sunpro Solar of Mandeville was ranked at 416. The solar panel installation firm had growth of 1,164% over the three-year period.
1 Percent Lists, a Covington real estate company, was ranked at 441, after reporting 1,114% growth since 2017.
Other south Louisiana businesses, their industry and ranking are: Ace Specialties, Lafayette, advertising and marketing, at 614; Superior Contract Cleaning, Scott, environmental services, 1,202; Suite Management Franchising, Kenner, consumer products and services, 1,257; Reliant Mortgage, Baton Rouge, financial services, 1,662; Learning Sciences, Baton Rouge, education, 1,700; Pinnacle Security & Investigation, New Orleans, security, 1,890; JOB Consulting, Covington, education, 1,940; ThreeSixtyEight, Baton Rouge, advertising and marketing, 1,979; Susco Solutions, Metairie, software, 2,242; Right Hand Senior Care, Mandeville, health, 2,716; Facilities Maintenance Management, Denham Springs, construction, 2,835; Crescent Payroll Solutions, Metairie, human resources, 2,866; ShoppersChoice.com, Baton Rouge, retail, 2,871; Emergent Method, Baton Rouge, business products and services, 3,051; In-Telecom, Slidell, telecommunications, 3,165; BBQGuys Manufacturing, Baton Rouge, 3,228; AXI Education Solutions, Madisonville, business products and services, 3,691; IDScan.net, New Orleans, software, 3,767; Abadie, Metairie, engineering, 3,827; Solar Alternatives, New Orleans, energy, 3,998; Anytime Flooring, Baton Rouge, construction, 4,214; Transformyx, Baton Rouge, IT management, 4,225; AAC Enterprises, Metairie, manufacturing, 4,399; Flexicrew Technical Services, Metairie, human resources, 4,735; Walk-On’s Enterprises, Baton Rouge, food and beverages, 4,743; and Window World of Baton Rouge, construction, 4,902.
Companies submit data to make the Inc. 5000 list. In order to qualify, the business must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. Businesses must be based in the U.S., privately held, for-profit and independent entities, not subsidiaries or divisions of other firms, as of Dec. 31, 2020.