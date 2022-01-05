A new agreement between Baton Rouge General’s Pennington Cancer Center and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has led to the hiring of about 20 physicians and patient care staffers and both parties expect that relationship will expand.
“This is just the beginning,” said Edgardo Tenreiro, president and CEO, Baton Rouge General. “We look forward to working with Mary Bird Perkins and expanding that relationship geographically.”
Baton Rouge General and Mary Bird Perkins completed an agreement earlier this week to expand and enhance cancer care resources, with a focus on treatment closer to where patients live. The two organizations announced in September they had signed a letter of intent to expand services.
“We looked at this as an opportunity to expand access to our oncologists and oncology team at another Capital-area location,” said Dr. Jonas Fontenot, Mary Bird Perkins chief operating officer and chief of physics. Mary Bird Perkins currently has campuses on Essen Lane next to Our Lady of the Lake, at the Breast & GYN Cancer Pavilion at Woman's Hospital and in Gonzales.
Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates, which had been affiliated with both Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, is now exclusively affiliated with Mary Bird Perkins. This means they can work with all of the medical centers Mary Bird Perkins works with.
This has doubled the number of medical oncologists at the Bluebonnet Boulevard cancer center and led to the establishment of a new infusion clinic, complete with a pharmacy.
Tenreiro and Fontenot both said the agreement will give patients access to more programs, more medical oncology services and additional clinical trials.
The collaboration will allow the programs to share technology, integrate clinical programs, including nutrition, rehabilitation, support groups, and medical oncology, and connect patients with enhanced treatment options across all facilities.
Both Baton Rouge General and Mary Bird Perkins will remain independent.
Mary Bird Perkins recently become partners with Nashville-based OneOncology, ending its affiliation with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
The deal allows Mary Bird Perkins to tap into the larger OneOncology group, which has more than 600 providers and 175 locations nationwide. Its network has more than 2,100 patients enrolled in 609 active clinical trials.
This story has been changed since it was first published to correct the nature of the relationship between Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates, Mary Bird Perkins and Baton Rouge General.