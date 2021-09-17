BR.mississippiriver.052319 HS 207.JPG

Shutdowns caused by Hurricane Ida caused Baton Rouge casino revenues to come in 7% lower in August than they did the year before. 

The three riverboats brought in $16.5 million in August, according to figures released by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That compares to nearly $17.8 million in August 2020. Revenue from the Belle of Baton Rouge was down 16.9% in August, compared to the year before.

Hurricane Ida and the widespread power outages it caused shut the riverboats down for three days at the end of August.

Revenue at the state regulated casinos were up 5.2% in August compared to the year before. The state benefited from an easy comparison: in August 2020, Hurricane Laura shut down the lucrative Lake Charles gambling market for nearly a week.   

