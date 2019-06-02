BATON ROUGE AREA
Retia Scott Walker, vice chancellor for academics and student services and associate dean of Southern University’s College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences, has been named the 2019 Alumni Achievement Award recipient by the College of Human Sciences at Iowa State University.
The award recognizes alumni for meritorious service and/or distinguished achievements in business and industry, education, family and consumer sciences and health. Walker has been an educator for more than 50 years, also holding various educational and leadership positions at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, the University of Kentucky and Texas Women University. Walker earned a bachelor's degree in home economics education and a minor in foods and nutrition from Tuskegee University; a master's with a concentration in family studies from Hunter College; master's in education administration and supervision from Pace University; and a Ph.D. in educational administration from Iowa State University. She also completed her postdoctoral studies in gerontology at the University of Maryland-College Park and Baltimore, and the executive education program from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
The International Freight Forwarders & Customs Brokers Association of New Orleans has named Robert Landry, who is vice president and chief executive officer for the Port of New Orleans, as its 2019 Honorary Life Member of the Year.
The award recognizes individuals for outstanding contributions, vision, leadership and dedication demonstrated during their career in the promotion of international trade in the Gulf Coast region. The group cited Landry's promotion of transportation industry organizations through his membership in numerous groups.
The Jefferson Chamber Foundation’s Leadership Jefferson Program graduated its 2019 class from a nine-month program designed to develop a diverse network of business and community leaders with the capacity to improve the quality of life for all residents in Jefferson Parish and the Greater New Orleans region. Session topics include education, health care, quality of life concerns, criminal justice, diversity and economic development.
The graduates are Mona Chawla, Tulane Health System; Patrick Cresson, Outfront Media; Kristen DeDual, ASI Federal Credit Union; Matt Dixon, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans; Dr. Jeremy Dumas, Jefferson Community Health Care Centers Inc.; Todd Elliot, First American Bank & Trust; Andy Estrada, Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy; Leslie George, Bourgeois Bennett, CPAs & Consultants; Germaine Gilson, Jefferson Parish Public School System; Marcel Gonzalez, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust; Bradley Goodson, Ochsner Medical Center; Patrick Hamby, Entergy Louisiana; Jennifer Lapeyrouse, Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission; Cassandra LeBlanc, Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union; Curt Leibfritz, Cox Communications; Chris Lopiccolo, Hancock Whitney Bank; Brennan Manale, Renaissance Publishing; Larry Manshel, ITC4Promos; Lynda Marshall, Humana; Toni McCord, Shirley “Toni” McCord, CPA, APAC; Dodie McElmurray, West Jefferson Medical Center; George Mueller, Chehardy Sherman Williams; Tim O’Brien, Postlethwaite & Netterville APAC; Steven Peranio, IberiaBank; Lindsay Quebedeaux, Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union; Ryan Quick, Event Producers; Staci Ritchie, Richard CPAs; Justin Sablich, Fidelity Bank; Amanda Schott, 1st Lake Properties; Diana Surprenant, Adams and Reese LLP; Bradley Tate, Carr, Riggs & Ingram; Jennifer Wilson, Southern Construction LLC; and Alex Zarookian, Jefferson Chamber.