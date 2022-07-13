The Houston company behind the massive Driftwood LNG project in southwest Louisiana has agreed to pay $125 million to expand its natural gas holdings in the Haynesville Shale in northwest Louisiana.
Tellurian Inc., through its Tellurian Production LLC subsidiary, struck a preliminary deal with EnSight IV Energy Partners LLC and EnSight Haynesville Partners LLC for the Haynesville assets. The EnSight companies, which are incorporated in Delaware but headquartered in Shreveport, are led by George Baldwin Jr., a petroleum engineer based in Shreveport with decades of experience in the oil and gas business.
Tellurian said it anticipates closing the transaction by the end of the third quarter It will use cash on hand to fund the deal.
The natural gas will be fed to Driftwood LNG, a $25 billion LNG export terminal under construction on a 1,000-acre site on the west bank of the Calcasieu River, south of Lake Charles. Once it comes online, the plant is expected to export up to 27.6 million tons of liquefied natural gas each year. Tellurian officials anticipate the project will create about 400 direct jobs and 6,500 construction jobs.
Tellurian said the EnSight deal includes rights to about 5,000 acres in the Haynesville Shale in DeSoto, Bossier, Caddo and Webster parishes. With reserves of roughly 108 billion cubic feet of natural gas, the acreage produces about 45 million cubic feet of natural gas per day via 44 active wells and five more in the works.
The deal is expected to boost Tellurian’s Haynesville production from 39 million cubic feet per day to 140 million cubic feet per day in 2022, and up to 350 million cubic feet by 2023. It also will increase Tellurian’s Haynesville holdings to 20,000 acres and more than 2 trillion cubic feet in natural gas reserves.
“These assets provide Tellurian with both cash flow and a physical hedge for Driftwood LNG,” John Howie, president of Tellurian Production LLC, said in a statement. “The EnSight asset is a great fit with Tellurian’s existing position in the Haynesville Shale and allows us to step into an ongoing development program and bring online significant additional natural gas volumes in the fourth quarter of 2022.”
Tellurian officials said the plant is expected to produce LNG beginning in 2026. Construction on the terminal began in April, despite a lack of finalized financing for the work.
Tellurian’s latest quarterly report indicates the company is still trying to secure financing. A final investment decision is targeted for sometime this year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Tellurian Executive Chairman Charif Souki said in a recent company video that Driftwood LNG’s construction is still on schedule. Federal filings indicate site preparation work is underway.
The company hired Bechtel as its engineering and construction firm for the project. It has also enlisted Baker Hughes to provide electric compressors and turbomachinery for the project.
Driftwood LNG made headlines in 2018 when it won a controversial $2 billion property tax break through Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption program. The first-year break alone was estimated at over $280 million.